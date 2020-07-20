The glitzy, sold-out fundraising Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Ball is going with the times virtually with Zoo Ball 2020: Abnormally Normal.
No black-tie in-person visits to the animals by donors this year. Instead, the public and supporters will be wearing jammies, costumes or yoga pants in front of computer screens at home as they bid on auction items and donate to the zoo.
The online auction with special items including animal art, art painted by animals, and animal experiences is to be held Tuesday, July 21 and Wednesday, July 22 and the virtual gala with one-of-a-kind items and experiences will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 23.
Register to bid or go to the virtual gala at cmzoo.org/zooball or Zoo Ball 2020 on Facebook.
During the gala, go behind-the-scenes at the zoo and have a cocktail lesson from a well-known local mixologist. And it's all free. Those purchasing VIP tickets for $250 or Premier Patron for $3,200 "tables" for eight receive gift bags and will be invited back later in the year for an elegant cocktail party at the zoo when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
A special auction item is an opportunity to name new animals.
Auction bidding competition goes through 8 p.m. Sunday, with 100% of the money raised going to support the zoo and its animals.
