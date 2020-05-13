Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has announced the postponement of its Moonlight on the Mountain and Run to the Shrine events to August.
Moonlight on the Mountain is now scheduled for 6-10 p.m. on Aug. 20 at the zoo. Visitors to this event will enjoy local live music, dancing and sipping all-inclusive samples of beer, wine, spirits and coffee, as well as eats from regional restaurants.
All proceeds from Moonlight on the Mountain benefit the zoo, and community partners donate the samplings.
Tickets range from $79.75-$119.75. Visit cmzoo.org/moonlight for more details.
The 4-mile Run to the Shrine race, which winds through the zoo, will now be held from 7-11 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 30 at the zoo. Participants may run or walk on this climb to the Will Rogers Shrine of the Sun, where they can enjoy views of Colorado Springs below while ascending nearly 1,000 feet in elevation on the way to the top. This event is the only time foot traffic is allowed on the road up to the shrine.
The race is chip-timed, and it is a great route for competitive athletes, weekend warriors, casual walkers and families. Jogging strollers with safety equipment are welcome. Run to the Shrine race registration ranges from $30-$60 and includes zoo admission for the day, a commemorative performance T-shirt featuring the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo animal mascot (shirt sizes are available while supplies last) and a post-event party at the zoo’s Lodge at Moose Lake.
All proceeds help feed and care for Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s animals. Since CMZ does not receive any tax support, community fundraisers like Run to the Shrine help keep the zoo “running.”
For details or to register, visit cmzoo.org/run.