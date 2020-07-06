If everything goes according to plan, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo will eventually be hearing the pitter-patter of little hippo feet.
On June 30, the Colorado Springs zoo welcomed its first male hippo in 31 years. Biko, a 17-year-old male Nile hippopotamus, came to the zoo from Florida as part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Nile Hippopotamus Species Survival Plan.
We welcomed a male Nile #hippo to our brand-new exhibit, Water's Edge: Africa, yesterday evening. Meet Biko, a 17-year-old who comes to #CMZoo on a breeding recommendation! pic.twitter.com/jp2WjXRi7D— CheyenneMountainZoo (@CheyenneMtnZoo) July 1, 2020
Biko joins Cheyenne Mountain Zoos female hippos Zambezi and Kasai, who returned recently from a Missouri zoo to which they had been on loan while the new Water’s Edge: Africa exhibit was being built, per a Cheyenne Mountain Zoo press release.
If there is a successful mating, it will be the first time any of the three hippos produced offspring, the zoo said.
Zambezi and Kasai are currently visible to guests at Water’s Edge: Africa. Biko will acclimate to his new home and complete a routine quarantine period before being introduced to the female hippos, according to zoo officials.
The last male hippo at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, Tony, died in 1989.
