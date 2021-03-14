PUEBLO • When Cheyenne Mountain wrestling coach Tyler Seaney interviewed for his role seven years ago, he noticed the walls of the high school gym were full of state championship banners, but no region championships.
“We don’t hang those here,” Seaney was told by athletic director Kris Roberts.
“That made me take a step back like, 'Oh, man, we are going to have to do something cool,'” Seaney said. “And here we are.”
Saturday Cheyenne Mountain won the Colorado Class 4A wrestling championship, the 101st team championship, and first wrestling title in Cheyenne Mountain history.
“It has been a crazy, crazy year,” said junior Nico Gagliardi. “Our team has gone above and beyond all expectations. Even after the year was cut short, we had to quarantine before regionals; our team has just done a great job of keeping the mindset that we need to go to state and do our best. It has just been amazing year for our team.”
Gagliardi won the 195-pound championship with a first-period pin (1:33) over Raul Martinez of Montrose. Moments earlier, teammate Jake Boley won the 220-pound title, pinning Broomfield’s Morgen Watt in 3:36.
“To me wrestling is such a big team sport even though it seems like an individual,” Boley said. “We have such a good team that pushes each other. And in my final year, to do what I’ve always wanted to do — go out as a team champion on top just means everything.”
Cheyenne Mountain had four wrestlers make the finals, including Gagliardi and Boley. Jake’s brother Jesse earned a place in the heavyweight title bout, but fell to local champion Matthew Moore of Mesa Ridge. Nicholas Grizales made the 126-pound championship, and fell to Dominic Hargrove of Discovery Canyon.
Soren Herzog placed third at 182 pounds, while Raife Manjarrez placed fourth at 145 pounds and Chase Johnson took fifth at 132.
If you’re keeping track, that’s two state champions, two second-place medals, and a third, fourth and fifth-place finish for Cheyenne Mountain, in a year where only the top two from each region would even qualify for the state tournament.
“I knew we had a great group and I knew we had a chance, but we also knew (Pueblo) County is tough and (Pueblo) East is tough, and there are great teams here,” Seaney said.
“We knew we had to have bonus points, we had to have pins, we had to have majors (to win it). And then we had kids who medaled that weren’t supposed to medal. Raife Manjarrez who wasn’t ranked at all comes out and makes top four. Those are the kinds of things that catch momentum, and we made a jump in those points.”
Contact the writer: lindsey.smith@gazette.com