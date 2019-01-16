A foreign film chronicling the life of a champion skater for which a Cheyenne Mountain resident choreographed the skate scenes may soon be released in the U.S.
Catarina Lindgren is being recognized for her choreographic work in the film, “Sonja: The White Swan,” the true-life story of Norwegian Olympic gold medalist and world-champion figure skater Sonja Henie. Known for her white boots, short skirts and incorporating dance choreography into her performances, Henie is regarded as one of the world’s top skaters.
“Sonja: The White Swan,” starring Norwegian actress Ine Marie Wilmann in the title role, earned rave reviews from the Norwegian public, Lindgren said. “It was a great reaction from everyone,” said Lindgren, who attended the film’s premiere in Norway. “They celebrated afterwards at Sonja’s art museum in Oslo with fireworks and fun performances by the actors.”
The film will be reviewed at the Sundance Film Festival and considered for U.S. distribution. Held in January in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah, and the Sundance Resort, the Sundance Film Festival showcases new work from American and international independent filmmakers, and is regarded as the nation’s largest independent film festival.
Working on the film was a dream come true for the Swedish-born Lindgren, who took up skating at age 8. Later, as a champion skater, Lindgren won the Swedish National Championships for four consecutive years, and competed in international competitions, World Championships and the 1984 Olympics.
Lindgren developed an interest in choreography at a young age and following graduation from high school, sought work performing on the ice. She worked alongside Canadian figure skater Sarah Kawahara, known for her choreographic work on the films “Blades of Glory” and “I, Tonya,” a biography about controversial figure skater Tonya Harding.
Lindgren got involved with the project through Norwegian film production company Maipo Films, who contacted the skater/choreographer last April. “They asked around, Googled a bit and came up with my name. They sent me an email and asked about my interest and availability. After lots of prep work, I met the film crew in Oslo in May,” Lindgren said.
Through emails and Skype sessions, Lindgren guided performers through the ice-skating pros and cons, and worked with costume designers on what fabrics make the best ice performance clothing. Lindgren also was involved in hiring the skating cast, Wilmann’s double, Kiira Korpi, and finding suitable music to accompany each scene.
“I worked with a company manager from Ice Capades, Don Watson, who had been a friend of Sonja’s and skated in her shows,” Lindgren said. “He provided the actress and film crew with a lot of information on Sonja’s personality and some scenes were added from his knowledge of what went on.”
During the summer, Lindgren, Wilmann and Korpi worked to perfect Henie’s skating style and choreograph the numbers. Teaching the non-skating Wilmann to give a convincing performance was particularly challenging, Lindgren said.
“She worked incredibly hard even through injuring herself,” Lindgren said of Wilmann. “I am proud to have been able to make her progress technically with her skating skills so quickly.”
Having the opportunity to revisit old ice shows and bring choreography to the screen rarely seen in a group performance was the most rewarding aspect of the project, Lindgren said. Incorporating her own experiences into the film, and working with what she described as an incredible cast and crew made for great team camaraderie, she said.
Lindgren isn’t currently involved with any film projects, though she is working on choreography projects for competitive skaters, she said.
Of the film, “Sonja: The White Swan,” Lindgren hopes someone will pick up U.S. distribution rights, she said. “For me it was a dream project,” Lindgren said of her association with the film. “I’m excited to be able to view it in Sundance on Jan. 29.”