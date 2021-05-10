Cheyenne Mountain volleyball and the state tournament go together like peas and carrots. One without the other just doesn’t seem right.
For the 16th consecutive year, the Indians (12-2) are headed to the Class 4A state championship and will open the eight-team bracket against No. 7 Discovery Canyon (10-3) Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the World Arena. Cheyenne Mountain is the No. 2 seed.
It is a rematch of the season opener for both teams that resulted in a 3-2 victory for the Indians.
“I think we’ve improved a lot since we played them,” said Cheyenne Mountain junior outside hitter Karlee Pinell. “I think both teams are looking forward to playing each other again.”
The 4A tournament has a heavy Colorado Springs-area influence. Also in the tourney are No. 6 Palmer Ridge, No. 4 Coronado and No. 8 The Classical Academy. The rest of the field includes No. 1 Windsor, No. 3 Palisade and No. 5 Mead.
Cheyenne Mountain, Discovery Canyon and Palmer Ridge all play in the 5A/4A Pikes Peak Athletic Conference. Rampart, another team from the PPAC, is playing in the 5A state tournament.
“Playing in our conference gives us a lot of competition, and that’s what we need,” said Cheyenne Mountain senior libero Madison Fox. “If we don’t play good competition we tend to fall apart. As we face greater and harder teams we tend to connect and come together.”
Cheyenne Mountain and rival Lewis-Palmer have combined to win the last 12 4A state championships. The Indians won five consecutive from 2008-12 and again in 2015.
Lewis-Palmer, the four-time defending champion, did not qualify for this year’s postseason.
“There’s a tradition of winning at Cheyenne Mountain, but it’s been six years since we’ve won a state championship and we’re ready to win again,” said first-year coach Ellen Senf.
This season has been odd, to say the least. Tryouts were supposed to take place last August.
But CHSAA’s concerns over the coronavirus pushed the season’s start back seven months to mid-March. The delayed start also meant a shortened season. Normally, Cheyenne Mountain would have played 25 matches heading into the state tournament.
Complicating matters, the club volleyball season is taking place now. The simultaneous seasons have caused girls to stretch themselves thin. Last weekend (May 7-9), the Colorado Crossroads tournament — a USA Volleyball national qualifier — took place at the Denver Convention Center. Because of that tournament, CHSAA elected to delay the state tournament one week.
“I’m making this work with time management,” said Pinell, who plays for Colorado Juniors and has verbally committed to Rhode Island. “I go from school to club practice and then come to practice here when I can. I’m looking at this positively. I get more reps, and more repetition means I’m getting better.”
Sophomore setter Jessie Duytschaever also plays for the Juniors and is considered one of the top at her position in the state. She trusts her teammates at the net like Pinell (169 kills), senior Emma Delich (team-best 180 kills) and junior Sydney Morland (120 kills).
“We play at a high level in club, but it’s definitely higher here,” Duytschaever said. “I just know if I get the ball where they need it they can take care of the rest.”
Senf has been a calming influence. She was raised in Minnesota, has ties to Cheyenne Mountain. Her mother, Shannon, was one of nine siblings to graduate from the school. Senf spent a lot of time in Colorado Springs growing up visiting relatives. Her grandmother still lives in the same house her mother grew up in.
Senf, who played college volleyball for Niagara and Wright State, moved to Colorado Springs a few years ago to work with the Olympic and Paralympic Committee. She is scheduled to work the Tokyo Summer Olympics. She would leave July 8 and return just prior to the start of fall tryouts.
“It’s been a crazy last year, so why should now be any different,” she said.