Cheyenne Mountain tennis takes third place at state competition
The Cheyenne Mountain High School boys tennis team capped a successful season by battling their way to a third-place finish in the Class 4A competition at the state championship tournament in Pueblo Oct. 11-13.
It was the second-consecutive year that the Indians have captured third-place honors at the state tourney, which this year featured players from 29 teams. Colorado Academy of Denver, 10-1 during the regular season and undefeated against 4A schools, won the state title with 95 points while Niwot, also 10-1 for the season, took second with 71. Cheyenne Mountain accumulated 45 points en route to its third-place finish.
“I’m really pleased with the way our players performed,” said Cheyenne Mountain head coach Dave Adams, who has led the Cheyenne boys to 17 state titles between 1992 and 2012. “We knew we were up against some tough competition in Colorado Academy and Niwot.”
Adams said he was also pleased that Cheyenne Mountain finished ahead of Kent Denver, a team that had beaten the Indians during the regular season, and Mullen, considered one the state’s strongest clubs. Kent came in fourth place with 43 points while Mullen grabbed fifth with 24.
Third-place victories by Cheyenne singles competitors Paul Jones and Oliver Muhl and the doubles teams of Carver Ward/Max Schultz and Bennett and Konrad Zeigler, coupled with a fourth-place performance by doubles team Grant Leap/Robbie Metz, accounted for the bulk of the Cheyenne scoring.
In the No. 2 singles competition, Jones opened the tournament with a pair of wins, turning back competitors from Longmont and Aspen before yielding to Colorado Academy’s Clark Steinhauser, who went on to win first place. Jones then rebounded with victories over Pueblo West’s Austin Kemmet, 6-1, 6-1, and Kent’s Oliver Greenward, 6-0, 6-4, to nail down third-place.
Muhl put together a similar performance in the No. 3 singles bracket, beating players from Steamboat Springs and the Dawson School before losing to Niwot’s Ben Bickell. Ensuing victories over Deven Prehn of Golden, 6-1, 6-1, and Kent Denver’s Trent Beckman, 6-2, 1-6, 6-3, lifted Muhl into third place.
In the No. 2 doubles competition, Ward and Schultz grabbed third place by first defeating Aspen’s Robert Holton and Lukee Tralins, 6-4, 6-2, and then coming from behind to stop Mullen’s Thomas Logan and Coleman Guthrie in three sets, 5-7, 6-4, 6-3. In earlier play, they had beaten teams for Pueblo Centennial and Air Academy before dropping a match to Colorado Academy’s Nicholas Dietrich and Will Smart, who went on to win the bracket.
Brothers Bennett and Konrad Ziegler also earned a third-place trophy for Cheyenne in No. 3 doubles competition, whipping Air Academy’s Brayden White and Chase Harris, 6-1, 6-0, and Niwots’ Sam Bickham and Ivan Calderon 6-4, 6-4. In earlier play, they had defeated teams for Durango and Silver Creek before losing to eventual tournament winners William Coors and Casey Klutznick of Kent Denver.
Cheyenne Mountain’s sole fourth-place finish was claimed by Leap and Metz in No. 1 doubles play. They defeated teams from Longmont, Kent Denver and Discovery Canyon but dropped matches to Colorado Academy and Mullen.
Other Indian players in the tournament were Joey Geisz in the No. 1 singles bracket, who beat Alex Llic of Aspen in his opening match but then fell to Niwot’s Neil Wilcox, and the No.4 doubles duo of Jackson Miller and Joseph Martensen, who won their initial match against Littleton’s Ethan and Ollie Montoya but lost to D’Evelyn’s Mason Gustafson and Clint Gersabeck.
At the Class 4A, Region 6 state qualifying tournament Oct. 4-6 at the Indians’ courts, Cheyenne Mountain qualified players in all seven of the top spots. While coach Adams took those results as a good sign, he didn’t make any rash predictions about the state tournament.
“It’s going to be very competitive,” he said. “It’s going to be a dog fight.”