Four Cheyenne Mountain boys' tennis players earned hardware during the Rocky Mountain State Games at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs on July 22-24.
Junior Steven Zhou and sophomore Miles Hoover teamed up to capture the silver medal in the 16-under doubles competition, while junior Tyler Blixt and freshman Andrew Ballenger took bronze in the same division.
A team from Denver won gold.
Cheyenne Mountain boys' tennis tryouts start Aug. 9. The team placed second behind Niwot in the 2020 Class 4A state tournament.