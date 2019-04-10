The new disc golf course at Cheyenne Mountain State Park was popular with the public even before it officially opened.
“It’s been getting quite a bit of use,” said Mitchell Martin, park manager, noting that the official opening coincided with a March 1 press release issued by Colorado Parks and Wildlife. He said the course, built last fall and located adjacent to the park’s Meadow Campground that has been closed during winter, nonetheless attracted players.
“People would park at the nearby Camper Service building and walk down to the course,” Martin said. “They just wanted to get in there and play.”
For the uninitiated, disc golf is generally played like ball golf, only instead of hitting a ball with a club into a hole, players throw discs into chain link baskets that are on elevated off the ground on poles. Disc golf courses are usually much shorter and more compact than normal golf courses, and typically feature far more “hazards” such as trees, rocks and bushes.
Disc golf got its beginnings in the mid-1970s and was pioneered by people who began playing games by tossing Frisbees at a variety of obstacles such as drinking fountains, light poles, garbage cans and fire hydrants. The sport quickly evolved into a popular pastime, and today there are more than 4,000 registered courses, according to the Professional Disc Golf Association, which keeps track of such things.
The course at Cheyenne Mountain State Park is the latest addition to a collection of about a half dozen DG courses in the Pikes Peak region, including Fort Carson, The Aviary (El Pomar Sports Center in Colorado Springs), Widefield, Cumberland (Fountain), Peterson Air Force Base and Sand Creek (Falcon). The DG Course Review, a web-based organization of disc golf enthusiasts, gives the course a 2.50 rating out of a possible 5.0. (The Aviary tops the list at 3.27 while Peterson rates a 1.50.)
“Adding a disc golf course to our list of recreational activities at the park was an idea that we had been talking about for the last six to eight years,” Martin said. “The biggest problem was finding a footprint for it, to actually put in something that didn’t interfere with any of the other activities or natural resources such as the prairie dog town and that sort of thing.
“We came up with the idea of incorporating it into one our campgrounds, Meadow Campground, which had the most space available. Then last year, we hired a temporary park ranger — Jimmy Alexander — who was also into disc golf and had quite a bit of experience playing it.
“He had contacts for equipment and materials so we could price shop those things, and he was able to lay out a course, based on his experience.
“And that’s how it came to be.”
The nine-hole course was constructed over a period of about a month last fall.
“It didn’t take too long. We had it laid out in a couple of weeks then ordered equipment and installed it,” Martin said. “Constructing the tee-off boxes, putting in some gravel, then adding baskets took a few weeks longer.
“Right now, you have to bring your own discs. Our intention is that in the future we will have some discs for rent, so people who are camping will see the course and then be able to play.”
The park course is mostly flat and lightly wooded, and features a total length of 2,154 yards. Seven of the holes are rated at par three; two holes — the 397-yard seventh and the 330 -yard ninth — are par four.
For the serious disc golf player, discs that mimic the functions of golf clubs can be purchased at specialty stores. For example, discs designed for putting, for long-distance fairway driving, and for all-around, mid-range driving are available. Most discs are smaller than the standard size Frisbee and some feature beveled edges and a weight distribution that make them fly differently in certain situations, either slow and stable for putting or longer distances for fairway drives.
Regular Frisbees can also be used to play “frolf,” a freeform game that is a combination of golf and Frisbee, sometimes likened to Calvinball, which is a reference to the comic strip in which Calvin and Hobbes make up the rules as they go.
Because the disc course is located on state park grounds, an $8 daily fee, an annual $80 pass or a $70 Aspen Leaf pass for seniors are necessary to access the course. For overnight stays at the park, camping reservations are required and information about their availability can be obtained from six months in advance to the day of the reservation, Martin said.
“It’s a bit more customer friendly than in the past,” he said. “You can get online and find out if a reservation is available before hooking up the camper and dragging it out here on the chance we might have something available.”
Cheyenne Mountain State Park also features a variety of camping sites, hiking trails, horse and dog trails, and an archery range. A new three-mile trail leads to the summit of Cheyenne Mountain and joins a 3.6-mile loop trail around the summit.
“We have a little bit of everything for everybody,” Martin said. ‘We encourage folks who have never visited a local park to come out, give us a try and take a look around.”
For more information about Cheyenne Mountain State Park, call 576-2016 or go to cpw.state.co.us.