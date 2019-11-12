By Taylor Dean
Cheyenne Mountain State Park is one of 10 Colorado state parks testing an augmented reality app to engage visitors in a new, digital way.
As part of a partnership between Colorado Parks and Wildlife and educational gaming platform Agents of Discovery, the goal of the project is to integrate technology and learning while surrounded by the natural environment.
“Over 70% of people own smartphones,” said Mary McCormac, the CPW Statewide Interpretation and Wildlife Viewing Coordinator. “Why not put it to use ... and add yet another opportunity for visitors to engage with the park?”
Using augmented reality, the free app deploys “missions” in different locations across the country. Each park creates its own mission, and every challenge is different. A new mission rolls out every season for the state parks.
“The goal is for parks to keep it fresh, keep it interesting so that they experience something new with the app,” McCormac said.
In the spirit of the Halloween season, the current CMSP mission is called “Not So Creepy Crawlers.” Once inside the park, the app will guide individuals through the mission. Users will hike the Coyote Run trail while learning about different insects they might interact with along the way. Guided by a virtual black bear ranger, users can view their surroundings and must answer questions along the way.
“It’s similar to the Pokémon Go app, like virtual reality where you’re seeing your surroundings,” said Jeanette Lara, administrative assistant at CMSP. “It’s pretty user-friendly ... and a way for people to make it a part of their experience here.”
Agents of Discovery is an international educational platform available for smartphone users. With 232 missions available across the globe, the organization aims to empower educators to help get youth active. Once downloaded, the app is free to use and does not require WiFi or data connection.
“It’s just a way to connect our users through something they most likely already have in their pocket,” Lara said, “and a communicate in a way that they’re familiar with to learn about wildlife, the animals, the history of the park — just that interpretive experience.”
The idea to partner with Agents of Discovery began as an idea brought to McCormac and the team at CPW. After a phone call and a demo with the organization, they decided to try it out with a few state parks. The leadership at CPW reached out to the parks to gauge interest, and CMSP raised its hand.
“A lot of the parks that were chosen do a lot of educational and outreach programs already, and Cheyenne Mountain is, of course, no exception to that,” McCormac said. “they have a phenomenal volunteer program and offer a lot of experiences, so it makes sense for them to be a part of this.”
After applying for a grant and receiving the funding in July, the parks received training at the end of summer. Though the goal was for parks to have a mission completed by the end of November, many of the parks are already up and running with Agents of Discovery.
“It’s very early in the process to have any kind of metrics,” McCormac said, “but people seem to be really enjoying it, especially kids.”
At least one park in every region of Colorado is part of the initial project. The other parks included in this first step of implementation are Barr Lake, Chatfield, Cherry Creek, Eleven Mile, Ridgway, St. Vrain, Staunton, Steamboat Lake, and Trinidad. If the project is successful, McCormac hopes to receive more funding and implement the app across more Colorado state parks.
“My hope is that we get really great feedback from the public,” McCormac said.
The Agents of Discovery App is available on the Apple and Google Play stores for a free download.