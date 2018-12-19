Sipping hot chocolate and munching Christmas cookies in front of a crackling fire is better than even meeting Santa, according to Eliya Palmer, 5.
“Santa is OK, but hot chocolate is better,” said the Cheyenne Mountain resident as she wrapped her hands around a cup of the flavorful holiday staple.
For Palmer and 200 other citizens, the Cheyenne Mountain Park’s annual free Holiday Open House proved to be the next best thing to Christmas morning. Held Sunday at the CMSP Visitor Center, the four-hour event was held as a way for citizens to learn about the park and enjoy some Christmas cheer with family and friends.
“We rangers love holding this event because we enjoy sharing our passion of the outdoors with the community,” said CMSP Administrative Assistant Jeanette Lara. “It’s a great opportunity for people to take in the sights and sounds of nature here, and enjoy the festivities.”
For some folks the chilly, overcast skies added to the festive mood. Colorado and U.S. flags snapped in the cool breeze and dried leaves littering the ground crunched beneath the weight of citizens as they strolled the hills on the self-guided mystery hike. Designed to educate, the hike taught citizens how the parks’ wildlife residents adapt and thrive in the wilderness.
Nearby, a fire licking seasoned logs attracted children savoring Christmas cookies in the outdoors. Inside the Visitor Center, youngsters took advantage of the trivial wheel, a fun facts game designed to teach folks about the park and its inhabitants.
Youngsters sporting green and red elf hats handed out peppermint sticks to event-goers. One girl brought a bag of mini-marshmallows for her hot chocolate, and a woman brought her Christmas list for Santa. Content to participate in all the CMSP offered, Woodmen area resident Micaya Kleyn, 9, said, “Learning about the animals and drinking hot chocolate is the best part.”
CMSP handed free green and red tree ornaments sporting the park logo to residents. “One of my friends does trail work here and I decided to hang out with him and other friends,” said park volunteer Dola Handley who recently retired from her job at Memorial Hospital.
An arts and crafts table encouraged kids to create color marker, glitter and pipe cleaner Christmas pine cone ornaments. A wildlife display table, featuring a stuffed prairie dog, western rattlesnake, dark-eyed junco (bird) and broad-tailed hummingbird also was a hit with youngsters.
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo representatives Amanda Ford, Austin Kennedy and Lindsay Mitchell talked about the zoo’s critters. Mitchell, a junior at Cheyenne Mountain High School, said, “I live for animals and sharing my passion with others.”
Kennedy said, “We volunteer to come here once or twice a year and it’s a lot of fun.” Ford added, “Meeting and talking to the public is the best part of this event.”
The open house also provided an opportunity for folks to shop the Art in the Park display that featured works created by a local artist. Reduced book, clothing and gift prices were offered, and gift certificates were available.
Of course, no holiday open house would be complete without a visit from jolly St. Nick who took time away from his North Pole workshop to visit with children. Cheyenne Mountain residents Joe and Amanda Luciano attended the event to introduce their son Holt, 1, to the holiday legend. “We wanted him to meet Santa and have fun,” Amanda said of her son.
Ralph Cadwallader, who played the bearded big guy for the second year in a row, said, “I got volunteered to do this, but I don’t mind. I think parents have more fun than the kids. That’s what this event is all about.”