Nobody on the planet is more familiar with the Cheyenne Mountain High School hockey program than Erik Austin.
He is in his 10th season as the team’s head coach. He is also a graduate of the school and was key member of the 1996 state championship team. He also played on the 1995 state runner-up club.
As a youngster, Austin grew up bleeding maroon and white. His father Jim coached Cheyenne Mountain to four consecutive state championships from 1983-86. Jim Austin died of a heart attack at age 42 in 1987.
As passionate as Erik Austin is about his rich history with Cheyenne Mountain hockey, he is most excited to talk about the current group of skilled skaters.
“This is a really special group of guys,” Austin said. “Adjust and change is our motto this season. We’ve had to do a lot of that.”
The Indians have made the most of a tough situation this winter. They won Class 4A South Conference and earned an automatic bid in the four-team 4A state playoff bracket. The Frozen Four will take place March 17-18 in Fort Collins.
Cheyenne Mountain’s 14 state championships are — by far — the most in the history of Colorado dating to 1976 when the first title game was played. But the Indians have not won a state crown since 2004 and have not played on the main stage since 2006.
Austin’s teams have yet to win a postseason game under his direction. His players have vowed to have that streak come to an end this winter.
“We want to get that win for coach and for ourselves,” said senior forward Garret Elder. “We know this is one of the best opportunities this school has had in a long time. We’re just working our tails off and getting the most out of it.”
Elder is one of just five seniors on a very deep club. The others are Connor Moberly, Tyler Rayner, Daniel Vujcich and William Wuestneck.
“Our chemistry is unmatched,” Wuestneck said. “We move the puck so well together. It’s a lot of fun.”
Wuestneck added that the Indians must take their game to an even higher level.
“We have to be prepared to take a body and throw around a body,” he said.
Junior defenseman Denton Damgaard is the team captain and believes the Indians have yet to play their best hockey this season.
“All of us have played at a high level of hockey in our careers,” he said. “It starts in practice. The best competition we’re seeing is in practice. We have to take that out on the ice against our competition.”
Nicholas Hallee is a junior center and among the team leaders in points. He also is one of a half-dozen club players who joined the Indians this winter.
“The past two years a lot of us have played against some of the best kids in the country,” Hallee said. “This team is very solid. We do everything well. It’s exciting to see how far we can go.”
Junior right winger Christian Pino played club with the Junior Tigers along with Hallee.
“For me, it was a great move to switch from the Tigers,” Pino said. “Representing our school is great.
“This team is really close. We have a lot of chemistry and a ton of hard workers.”
Among the many reasons for the Indians’ success this season is their depth, especially on offense. Austin runs four lines.
“All lines start games and all lines play equally,” said junior left winger Noah Bonnett, whose eight goals through the first seven games led the team in that department. “Every game you’re going out and trying to have your best night. That’s the way it is with every player on this team.”
Cheyenne Mountain was forced to quarantine during the season, so Austin is taking a careful approach down the stretch by not playing his entire squad each game. He held out some players in the March 4 game against Pueblo County that resulted in a 9-2 loss, the Indians’ first of the season.
In its first six wins, Cheyenne Mountain outscored its opponents 56-9.