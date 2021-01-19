For much of her young life, Tori Bevan called the Cheyenne Mountain area her home. She’s a Colorado Springs native who made friends at the local elementary, junior high and high schools and even spent time as a volunteer at the local zoo before making one of the hardest decisions of her life.
To move far, far away from it all.
That decision paid off recently as she signed to play Division III hockey at Chatham University in Pittsburgh. The moment fulfilled a dream that started not long after she strapped on skates for the first time at age 4 at the Broadmoor World Arena.
“Big dreams equal big sacrifices,” Bevan said.
Her hockey career started with the Colorado Springs Tigers, where she played alongside and against boys. In her freshman at Cheyenne Mountain High School, she made it onto the school’s junior varsity squad. But after the season, Bevan and her family noticed that “opportunities for girls’ hockey dwindled statewide” and they made the ultimate decision to move her to California.
More than a thousand miles away, Bevan continued her education online with Colorado Connections Academy and started her sophomore high school year as a forward with the Anaheim Lady Ducks. From there, she never stopped moving. She enjoyed her junior season with Idaho’s Coeur d’Alene Hockey Academy — which competes in the Canadian Female Varsity League — before returning to the Lady Ducks.
And now, she’ll play with the Cheyenne Mountain High School boys’ hockey team this upcoming season.
“Tori’s hockey experience has been one of hard work, dedication and perseverance,” the family said in a statement. “We are very thankful for all that hockey has given to both our children and are beaming with pride as Tori pursues her hockey and academic dreams at Chatham University.”
Not only will Bevan continue hockey in college, she plans to also pursue a master’s degree in physician assistant studies — her other passion. She said she chose Chatham among other D-III schools because of the chance to be enrolled in an accelerated master’s program.
Throughout all her success and sacrifices, Bevan appreciates her time in the Cheyenne Mountain area.
“It gave me a little bit more normalcy as a high school student because I travel so much,” she said. “Freshman year gave me a taste of high school life and it helped me connect with my friends, the school and community.”