Schools have been preparing for how to best thwart intruders for more than two decades, but the invisible coronavirus has redefined readiness.
“The social norms have really changed,” said Susan Payne, director of safety and security for Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 and founder of Colorado’s Safe2Tell safety tip line.
After local superintendents collectively agreed to close schools on March 13, Payne was appointed as the liaison for the region’s 17 public school districts to the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management.
Using crisis management principles, Payne has helped build a systematic framework for attacking the virus, with a focus of protecting students and staff and preventing germs from spreading.
“Schools are one of our largest employers, and they provide services for our most precious natural resource — our children,” said Payne, a former Colorado Springs police officer and the area’s first school resource officer.
Weekly calls with leaders from some 30 public, private and charter schools, from large metro to small rural districts, developed strong communication, Payne said.
Working with public health officials, Payne and other district representatives devised a plan for meal and food distributions for needy families during school closures, as well as procedures for handing out electronic devices for students who needed them to do distance learning.
In recent weeks, touchless processes were developed for bringing students back into schools to pick up their art projects, awards, papers from classes, sports gear, locker contents and other materials.
Younger students may have stayed in the car with their parents while school staff dropped items into the trunk, for example.
Older students were assigned a time to arrive at school in groups of 10. They waited in line outside school buildings before entering, six feet apart, to maintain the new social distancing rule.
Students spritzed on hand sanitizer and answered health screening questions before proceeding inside.
Teachers checked in students on computers at each stage in a circuit, which included areas for dropping off electronic equipment, places to pick up classwork and yearbook stations.
One-way routes minimized personal contact, elbow bumps were discouraged, drinking fountains didn’t work and hallway doors were propped open to eliminate the need to touch door handles.
“We’ve had ongoing collaboration and partnership to be as consistent and well-informed as possible,” Payne said.
Consulting with agencies such as FEMA also shaped guidelines for schools.
Working with El Paso County Public Health for three weeks on a variance application for modified in-person graduation ceremonies also turned into an exercise in patience and persistence.
El Paso County became the first in the state to request permission from Colorado public health officials and the governor for a waiver from the ban on groups of more than 10 people.
“We realized that every school couldn’t get a variance, but we all had to come together and agree to follow certain guidelines that we presented to the county commissioners,” Payne said. “That teamwork was a huge win and a shout out to everybody that we were fighting to do what we could.”
The county health department and Payne have been tweaking 44 proposals from all kinds of schools that want to host in-person events.
Proposals encompass ceremonies for graduating from preschool to kindergarten, eighth grade to ninth grade, high school commencement and drive-in style gatherings and car parades.
But all will have to abide by standardized rules, such as holding ceremonies outdoors, prohibiting parents or others from attending, requiring facial coverings and mandating social distancing. No handshakes are allowed, either — or any other contact.
A public health representative likely will be at each of the graduations as well, to make sure everyone’s on the same page, Payne said.
Up next, protocols for summer school and summer sports, followed by new procedures based on federal and state policies for the academic year that starts in August.
“This is an ongoing situation,” Payne said. “We’re building the ship as we go.”
