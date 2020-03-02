Taking the time to learn about another person before passing judgment based on first impressions was the focus of a recent workshop.
The Feb. 25 “Celebrating Diversity: Our Community, Our Kids” provided the public with an opportunity to learn how we tend to make unfair judgments about others based on first impressions. Regina Walter, executive director of the nonprofit Educating Children of Color, hosted the 90-minute workshop at Cheyenne Mountain High School.
Walter explained that society is taught to not judge a book by its cover or form judgments about people based on anything but their individuality. Yet, we often do exactly that, taking less than a second to judge someone based on their age, appearance, color, ethnicity, gender and/or religious beliefs.
Managers often evaluate people on the basis of perceptions and their own biases. For example, many introverts struggle in an extrovert environment. People don’t realize it can be dangerous to jump to conclusions based on first impressions.
The “Celebrating Diversity” workshop was developed to “help adults have important conversations with kids about how to navigate relationships and interactions with people different from us, often in ways we may not know or understand,” said Dr. Walt Cooper, Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 Superintendent.
Three presenters assisted Walter with the workshop: Lori Lujan, who is Latina, an assistant principal at Galileo School of Math and Sciences; Victoria Stone, who is black, executive director of Pikes Peak Justice and Peace Commission; and John Wallace, who is white, and who once served as a partner in a potato farm corporation.
Workshop attendees were instructed to match the presenters to a list of descriptions that included assistant principal, first-generation college student, oldest of nine children and retired judge. Residents also had to identify a former Catholic school student, someone whose parent holds a doctorate in psychometrics and a person who once dated someone subsequently convicted of murder.
The open-to-all workshop held in the evening was an eye-opener for many residents. Some believed Walter and Wallace, because they are white, attended Catholic school. However, that honor goes to Stone whose father, incidentally, holds a doctorate in psychometrics. Others who suspected Lujan of being the one who dated a convicted murderer learned that she is a sheriff’s office retiree and assistant principal in School District 11.
Because of his gender, Wallace was suspected of being a retired judge. However, residents were surprised to learn none of the descriptions applied to him. “I hold a doctorate in potatoes and am enjoying retirement,” Wallace said as residents laughed.
One attendee, who wished to remain anonymous, admitted to choosing Stone as the person most likely to have dated a convicted murderer — because of the color of her skin.
“I am a retired judge and am the oldest of nine children. And, I once dated someone convicted of murder,” said Walter, a retired County Court judge. “When you think about the assumptions you have about people, you will find most do not fit what you have in mind about them. When people look at us, they see only our color, age, gender, hair color or that we wear glasses. They don’t see the real person.”
According to D-12 Superintendent Cooper, society doesn’t need empirical studies to explain what it should already know, that people will do better in environments where they feel safe, respected and welcome.
Research studies show that students who feel accepted and cared for by adults and connected to their school community are less likely to use alcohol, drugs or engage in aggressive behavior, and are more likely to experience academic success.
Cooper, who writes a monthly column, “District 12 Perspectives,” for the Cheyenne Edition, said, “Adults have important conversations with kids about how to navigate relationships and interactions with people different than us, often in ways we may not know or understand.”
Walter explained the workshop shows how the nation is becoming more diverse with age, thereby resulting in more encounters with people of varied backgrounds and lifestyles. As such, society must look beneath the surface and learn more about a person before passing judgments.
“Before assuming all Hispanics are immigrants, you might be surprised to learn that some families who were born in the U.S. have ancestors who came here during the 1600s,” Walter said. “So, you can’t lump people into one particular category.”