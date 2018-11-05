Cybersecurity training and its impact on businesses and government organizations highlighted an Oct. 29 meeting of the Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 Board of Education.
During the meeting, board member Randy Case reported having learned about cybersecurity training during a Cyber Symposium Oct. 8-9 at The Broadmoor. According to Case, the symposium, titled “Hope for the Future,” focused on government official- and employee-tailored cybersecurity training and awareness programs.
Efforts to target local, state and federal government by cyber actors inspired the National Cybersecurity Center to develop a series of cyber security and awareness training. The NCC reported that digital security is becoming the top concern for government and healthcare businesses and organizations to customer service and information technology.
Training participants would learn cybersecurity principles, threats and attacks made by cyber actors, and government-approved practices for protecting/responding to cyber attacks. Participants also Learn how to plan, prepare for and respond to cyber attacks, recover from an attack, and respond internally and externally after an attack.
Smart phones can be particularly susceptible to cyber break-ins. “People of my generation didn’t have access to this technology and the symposium only reaffirmed my learning that cybersecurity training is needed for our students and district,” Case said of smart phones.
According to D-12 Superintendent Walt Cooper said the district has done what it has been able to in terms of helping students and staff stay secure. “We continue to teach responsible digital citizenship across all grade levels, age appropriate, of course, and have for some time,” Cooper said.
“This ranges from things as simple as not telling anyone your password with our youngest elementary school students, to understanding the legal implications of living in a digital world with our oldest students. That said, the skills necessary for using technology responsibly change all the time, so our instruction must as well.”
BOE President Monica Peloso said she believes teaching students to be cybersecurity personnel should not be a mandated part of any generalized curriculum. “In terms of training being part of the K-12 curriculum, I have some generalized thoughts. The first is that there are a lot of excellent topics that could be taught in schools,” Peloso said.
“The second is that when educational topics are mandated by legislation, especially without funding to implement them, we run into huge problems. The best way to educate students is to foster learners who intrinsically want to discover new ways of doing things, of looking at the world and who want to take on new challenges.”
Fort Hays State University online senior Dana Mattison spoke to board members as part of her Secondary School Experience reflection paper assignment. A reflection paper is a short essay that reflects the writer’s insights, opinion or observation of a particular topic whether a movie, event or best childhood experience.
According to Mattison, self-reflection helps the student discover what they have learned, how they learned it and what they should do next to extend and refine their learning. “This paper is to show my instructor that I attended a school board meeting and was attentive to the topics covered, as well as capable of assessing the issues covered,” Mattison said.
Mattison will graduate with a bachelor of science and a double major in secondary and business education. “As a future educator it is important for me to understand certain administrative topics in my community, district and school and form an educated opinion on important matters that reflect my classroom from a more political standpoint,” Mattison said.
The next board meeting is at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 26 at the D-12 Administrative Building, 1775 LaClede St. The last meeting of the year is Dec. 10. To learn more, call 475-6100.