Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 will soon expand in-person learning, joining other local districts in making similar decisions.
The district will begin a four-day schedule, with Wednesdays off, on March 8, two weeks before its spring break begins on March 22.
Superintendent Walt Cooper said the reopening applies to its middle and high school. The district’s three elementary schools have been in-person since the beginning of the school year, he said.
The decision to expand in-person learning was influenced by the state's COVID-19 dial, which recommends in-person learning at the current level, yellow (Concern). This is in contrast with guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which generally recommend hybrid or virtual instruction under the levels of COVID-19 community prevalence seen in El Paso County.
The district will continue to offer online learning to students whose families feel more comfortable with it.
District 12 cited reductions in the county’s COVID-19 hospitalizations and incidence rate, as well as a “demonstrated absence of student-to-student, and staff-to-student transmission,” inside its classrooms and schools, as factors in its decision.
El Paso County, which moved to Level Yellow on Feb. 6, currently has a one-week cumulative incidence rate of 140 per 100,000 residents.
To limit close contact and crowding, D-12’s secondary school students will be assigned “lunch pods,” and its food service will provide grab-and-go meals. Students will not be allowed to use lockers, and hallway traffic will be one-way to avoid congregating in the halls between classes.
“Intensified disinfecting and cleaning (including devices) will be scheduled each Wednesday during non-student contact days,” the district added.
