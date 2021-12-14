Cheyenne Mountain’s Nico Gagliardi dominated the competition en route to winning the 4A state championship in a total time of 2:35 and had perhaps one of the most dominant performances in the 2021 state tournament. The 195-pounder finished his junior year with a 21-1 record, with his only loss being against the eventual 5A 220-pound champion.
Gagliardi might be on his way back to the top of the mountain as a senior. He notched his 100th career win at the Battle of the Best Tournament at Pine Creek, where he turned in another dominating performance. He pinned every one of his opponents all within the first minute of the match. His quickest pin came against Air Academy in 14 seconds. He lost to Chaparral’s Geoffery Freeman 12-7 in the All-Star duels.
His future is set, as he decided to wrestle at the Colorado School of Mines for the next four years.
“I had some contact with the coach and I went to a campus visit there and over a few weeks I made my decision that I was going to wrestle there,” Gagliardi said.
The Colorado School of Mines is known for its engineering program and Gagliardi has been enthralled with the subject since he took an engineering class his sophomore year. He said it was the most enjoyable course he took and as the son of a calculous teacher he feels prepared tackle the topic.
“When I discovered that the coach at Mines was interested, I was very excited about that and thought that was a good choice,” Gagliardi said.
The recruiting process didn’t occur for Gagliardi until after he became a state champion. He had been a top four finisher in states in his freshman and sophomore years.
“I think that winning state really boosted some coaches’ confidence in me as a wrestler,” Gagliardi said.
Gagliardi’s technical bread and butter is the cradle move. It’s a move that allows him to use his physical traits to his advantage.
“I have some pretty long arms,” Gagliardi said. “People call me ‘knuckle dragger,’ so it suits me well to be a cradler.”
Gagliardi also takes pride in his cardio.
“I know my coach pushes us really hard in the room and our goal as a team is to be unstoppable,” he said. “That doesn’t mean winning all the time. It just means not quitting. So he pushes us to go hard in practice so we’re always ready for that third period.”
With a state championship under his belt and his future set, there isn’t much more for Gagliardi to prove. The only remaining goal is to repeat as state champion — not just as an individual, but also as a team.
“What I really want to do is hopefully help my team to land another state championship,” Gagliardi said, “because we won our first one in school history last year and it’d be really nice to win one again this year.”
