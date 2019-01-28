On paper, it looked like the Air Academy girls’ basketball team would have relatively no trouble defeating host Cheyenne Mountain on Jan. 16.
But much to the surprise of the Kadets, and the crowd, Cheyenne Mountain not only made a game of it, the Indians found themselves within striking distance in the final minutes.
“We came out with the mentality that we’re going to go hard to the wall without any regrets and just leave it out there on the court,” said Cheyenne Mountain junior Katelynn Ralston, the team’s top scorer with 15 points per game. “The mentality that, ‘Who knows what’s going to happen?’ made us push each other harder.”
Air Academy, the state’s No. 1-ranked team in Class 4A, remained undefeated by hanging on for a 50-43 victory over its Pikes Peak Athletic Conference nemesis. It was the Kadets’ narrowest margin of victory this season.
“Going into this game, we all saw what Air Academy did with their opponents this season,” said Indians senior Summer Levis. “We just came to play and have fun and not really worry about the score.
“This wasn’t a win, but it kind of was for us because we played hard and we played well.”
Cheyenne Mountain (5-9, 2-4) has faced numerous obstacles this year. Things got off to a rocky start in early December when head coach Ben Sherman unexpectedly stepped away from the program due to a personal conflict. In stepped Traveion Paillette, an assistant coach last season under Sherman.
Things were chaotic at first, but as the girls have gotten to know Paillette, and he has gotten to know them, the team is having more success on the court.
On Jan. 23, the Indians defeated Lewis-Palmer, 42-38 to break a four-game losing streak. Cheyenne Mountain outscored the Rangers 16-11 in the fourth quarter.
“We’ve had a lot of bumps in the road, but we’re all pushing and we’re all adapting as a team united,” said Cheyenne Mountain senior guard Macy Feign. “We’re ready to play whatever team is on the other side of the court. It doesn’t matter who they are. We know we can beat them.”
Paillette, a 2013 Sierra graduate, feels his crew can make a serious playoff push and even surprise some teams in the postseason. Cheyenne Mountain’s last playoff win was Feb. 21, 2017, when it defeated Silver Creek, 65-63, in double-overtime.
Lisa Guhl was the Indians’ coach at the time.
“We’re just getting better and better, and the confidence is building,” Paillette said of this year’s squad. “The girls are confident in each other and they’re playing hard basketball and having fun. This is just a stepping stone of where we want to be.”
The top 48 teams, based on the RPI standings, qualify for the playoffs. After the Lewis-Palmer game, the Indians were 41st.
“All we’re worried about right now is tomorrow,” Paillette said. “Doing what we can do to get better is really our main focus.”