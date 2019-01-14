Cheyenne Mountain junior Javonte Johnson was billed as the best player on the court when his team hosted Discovery Canyon in a boys’ basketball game Jan. 9.
The 6-foot-6 swingman did not disappoint, scoring a game-high 37 points to lead the Indians to a 78-69 victory.
Johnson connected on 12-of-21 field goal attempts (3-of-8 from beyond the arc) and sank 10 of his 12 free throw attempts. For good measure, he also pulled down 10 rebounds while recording two steals and a pair of assists.
“Javonte is a good player, and he had a good night,” said Discovery Canyon coach Paul Campbell. “We did our best in the first half to try and limit him, but in the second half, (Cheyenne Mountain) made some adjustments, which led to getting Javonte getting some better looks.”
The Indians trailed 33-27 late in the second quarter, but pulled within three at the break after Jackson Bailey drained a long 3-pointer.
Cheyenne Mountain kept the momentum going in the third quarter, scoring the first eight points to take a 38-33 lead.
The Indians led by as many as 13 points (48-35) after Johnson drained a 3-pointer midway through the frame.
But Discovery Canyon would not go away. The Thunder made the score 55-53 midway through the fourth quarter, following a Jaxon Smith 3-pointer. Cheyenne Mountain responded by going on a 13-4 run.
Johnson has been everything the Indians had hoped — and more — this season. He is averaging 26 points and 10.3 rebounds per game while leading Cheyenne Mountain to a 9-2 record (1-1 in the Class 4A Pikes Peak Athletic Conference).
“I think Cheyenne (Mountain) is one of the better teams in our league,” Campbell said. “I would put them in there with Lewis-Palmer and Vista Ridge. They’re all three very good teams. They’re hard to coach against because all three teams are well-coached.”
Cheyenne Mountain coach Elgin Fitzgerald is looking forward to his team getting into a normal routine over the course of the next five weeks of the regular season. The Indians went 15 days without playing a game during the Christmas break, and lost their first game back to Vista Ridge on Jan. 4.
“I was looking for us to improve tonight, and I think that’s what we did,” Fitzgerald said. “I told our kids, ‘Every game in our league is going to be a battle. There’s not going to be any blowout games where we just show up and play.’”
Fitzgerald added that he liked the way his team responded defensively against Discovery Canyon.
“We knew they wanted to play slowly, so we worked on speeding the game up,” he said. “We got the pressure on them and continued to play with intensity.
“And offensively, we wanted to get the ball up the floor as fast as we can.”
One of the Indians’ most important games of the season is Jan. 23 at Lewis-Palmer, the state’s No. 1-ranked team. Lewis-Palmer has lost the last two 4A state championship games.