There’s a good reason for optimism surrounding the Cheyenne Mountain High School boys’ basketball team this season.
The Indians graduated just one player from last year’s team that won a first-round state playoff game. And among the five returning starters is junior phenom Javonte Johnson, the electrifying guard/forward who averaged 16.3 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.
“He’s a huge part of our success,” said Cheyenne Mountain coach Elgin Fitzgerald, now in his fourth season at the helm. “He has shooting ability. He plays defense. He’s a good teammate, good leader. He’s the ideal player to coach.”
Johnson grew substantially as a basketball player from his freshman (5.7 ppg, 2.2 rpg) to his sophomore year, where he clearly stood out as the team’s leader.
“He doesn’t want all the attention,” Fitzgerald said. “He just goes about his business in a great way.”
Joining Johnson as returning starters is senior guard Nicholas Bassett (10.5, 3.5), junior forward Jaedn Harrison (7.9, 4.3) and senior swingman Will Louis (9.4, 4.0).
Louis has signed with Division II Doane University in Crete, Neb.
Sophomore Brad Helton is expected to fill the other starting position. He had his best game last season when he started a second-round playoff game against eventual state champion Longmont and scored a career-high 14 points.
“He exploded in that playoff game,” Fitzgerald said.
The Indians were 10-15 last season, 4-10 in the Class 4A Pikes Peak Athletic Conference. Fitzgerald believes the tough league schedule, which included two games with state runner-up Lewis-Palmer, helped prepare his club for the rigorous postseason.
“Lewis-Palmer is the gold standard of what every team in the state should strive for,” he said. “If you can compete with them, you probably have a chance to compete with anyone at the end of the season.
“Year in and year out, we have the best 4A conference in the state. You know that every night will be a battle.”
The Indians have a very busy start to their season, playing nine games — including two tournaments – before the Christmas break.
They open their season at Widefield on Nov. 27 and then play three games in three days in the Fountain-Fort Carson Tournament (Nov. 29-Dec. 1) against Pueblo South, Sunrise Christian Academy and FF-C.
Cheyenne Mountain hosts Pueblo South Dec. 11, then plays three games in the Pueblo East Tournament (Dec 13-15) against Pueblo Centennial, Pueblo East and Pueblo County.
The Indians end their busy month with a home game against Coronado Dec. 21.
“Our schedule will definitely prepare us for our league games, “Fitzgerald said. “After the break all we have to do is focus on our conference.”