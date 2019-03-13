Cheyenne Mountain residents are asked to participate in a workshop discussing potential new trail opportunities in Jones Park this week. The workshop will start at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road.
This is the second in a series of community meetings designed to provide citizens with the master plan process overview and collect input on proposed park improvements. The workshop is part of the Jones Park Master Plan process and is hosted by El Paso County Parks and Recreation and Altitude Land Consultants. “Citizens will get to look at maps and talk about additional trails, so it’s more of a technical workshop,” said Tim Wolken of Thursday’s meeting. Wolken is executive director of El Paso County Community Services.
Located west of Colorado Springs within the Bear Creek Watershed, the 1,200-acre Jones Park is bordered by U.S. Forest Service, Colorado Springs Utilities and Colorado Springs lands.
The park boasts about five miles of existing multi-use trails that allow for biking, hiking, horseback riding and motorcycle use, and about one mile of non-motorized single track trail. Also, it is home to the only genetically pure population of greenback cutthroat trout. The Jones Park trail system connects to Forest Service trails outside Jones Park.
El Paso County has contracted with Altitude Land Consultants (ALC) to coordinate developing a master plan for the site. A meeting held in December focused on the master plan, Jones Park history and welcomed citizen input. Through this input, the county and ALC hope to learn what makes Jones Park unique and what can be done to improve the park. Residents have suggested adding new trails and some prefer having motorized access to the parks’ more scenic areas. Others are attracted to the parks’ quiet and wildlife inhabitants and some folks favor the parks’ multi-use recreation opportunities.
Preservation of the re-discovered greenback cutthroat trout figures heavily in developing the master plan. Believed to have gone extinct in the 1930s, the trout in 2012 was re-discovered as the only known population of genetically pure greenback cutthroat trout on Earth. The discovery made the Bear Creek Watershed an area of intense focus.
In 2015, the City of Colorado Springs transferred park ownership and management to El Paso County. The condition of the transfer included completing and implementing Easement Assessment, National Environmental Policy Act and U.S. Forestry Service final decision recommendations. The Easement Assessment and U.S. Forestry completed their decision in 2016. In 2017, the Captain Jack Area Trail System that encompasses much of Jones Park re-routed and opened to the public. The Jones Conservation Easement was created.
The Jones Park Master Plan will be developed in accordance with the Bear Creek Watershed Restoration/Environmental Assessment, USFS Bear Creek Watershed Project/Final Decision, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Biological Opinion, El Paso County Parks standards and the Jones Park Conservation Easement.
The county and ALC hope to present the master plan to the Parks Advisory Board for consideration and/or endorsement in April, and to the Board of County Commissioners for consideration and/or approval in May.
To learn more visit, elpasoco.com or call 520-7529.