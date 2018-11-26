Cheyenne Mountain resident, local pilot and JHW Partner and Owner Dick Janitell was inducted into the Colorado Aviation Hall of Fame last month for his contribution and support of aviation throughout the state.
Janitell — whose love for aviation was cultivated in his youth — was nominated by friends, family, and fellow pilots.
“It’s just hard to describe the feeling of being a pilot and flying yourself and the freedom it gives you,” Janitell said. “It’s usually the thing that everybody comments on when they first start flying.”
When Janitell was a child, local pilots would land their planes in the family’s pastures. Eventually, they asked to park their planes in the pastures to avoid the rents in Colorado Springs. Janitell’s father decided to build the Pikes Peak Airport that was located in Fountain until the Colorado Springs airport expanded, at which time the family business moved to the Colorado Springs Airport.
The aviation bug has bitten multiple members of Janitell’s family, including his cousin, Johnnie Pinell, who had dreamed of flying since before he was in school.
“(Our) uncle ... had an airplane and one day asked me if I wanted to learn to fly and of course I did, I’d wanted to since the time I was about 5 years old,” Pinell said.
Pinell went on to teach Dick to fly planes.
“When (Janitell) was 12, he came up after he worked on the farm and he would work around the airport, so I would pick him up and started him flying,” Pinell said.
Now, Janitell and his sons — Steve is a pilot and Greg is CFO and machinery operator — are partners at JHW Hangar Complex, a fixed-base operator at Colorado Springs Airport that serves as a maintenance shop, avionics shop, a fueling operation, among other things. The family also leases space to FedEx at the airport.
“It was actually founded by my father and two other guys; originally it was a land development company that got into aviation,” Janitell said of JHW.
When it comes to his career in aviation, Janitell said the people are what makes it all work.
“I’ve met a lot of people that I wouldn’t have met otherwise,” he said.
Janitell has nearly 9,000 hours of accident- and incident-free flight hours and has a board of directors position with Pikes Peak Regional Airshow. He is a prominent member of aviation organizations including the Colorado Pilots Association and an Experimental Aircraft Association Lifetime Member. He was also appointed by former Colorado Springs Mayor Steve Bach in 2013 to the Colorado Springs Airport Air Service Task Force, which has helped revitalize the Colorado Springs Airport.
The Colorado Aviation Hall of Fame nomination process is tedious: those nominating submit letters to the Colorado Aviation Historical Society in Denver, then the nominations are reviewed by a board and committee, followed by background and records checks, an examination of flight records, career history, memberships to organizations, and a history of commitment to the aviation community.