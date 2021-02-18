Duane Goldman, a 1981 Cheyenne Mountain High School graduate, recently launched Goldman’s Wrestling Academy of the Rockies (W.A.R.). It is located at 65 Commerce Street, Suite 100, near North Nevada Avenue and East Fillmore Street.
The aim of W.A.R., Goldman explains on his website, is to prepare wrestlers of all levels for competition. Training includes technique, drilling, sparring and hard wrestling.
Goldman has an impressive resume that includes success as a competitor and coach. He was a two-time state champion (1979 and 1981) as a prep to go along with a record of 86-2.
Goldman then wrestled for the University of Iowa, where he won an NCAA championship in 1986 at 190 pounds. He also was a three-time NCAA runner-up and four-time Big Ten champion.
Goldman went on to have a long and successful head coaching career. In April 2018, he retired as the coach of the Indiana Hoosiers after 26 seasons. He coached three NCAA champions, five NCAA finalists, 30 All-Americans, 113 NCAA qualifiers, and had 13 teams place in the top-25 at the NCAA Championships.
His students also excelled academically, evidenced by the program’s 21 Academic All-Americans and 140 Academic All-Big Ten selections during his tenure.
He is a member of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame, University of Iowa Hall of Fame and Colorado Springs Sports Hall of Fame.
For more information on W.A.R., go to goldmanwrestling.com.
GRAPPLERS RANKED
Tim Yount, a resident of Monument and the chief operating officer for USA Triathlon, is also the founder of OnTheMat.com, a wrestling ranking site that focuses on the Colorado preps season.
Yount released his second rankings on Feb. 11. Among those Cheyenne-area wrestler in the top 10 in Class 4A are: Nicholas Grizales (Cheyenne Mountain, 126 pounds, 4th), Raife Manjarrez (Cheyenne Mountain, 145, 10th), Soren Herzog (Cheyenne Mountain, 182, 2nd), Nico Gagliardi (Cheyenne Mountain, 195, 2nd), Jake Boley (Cheyenne Mountain, 220, 1st) and Jesse Boley (Cheyenne Mountain, 285, 8th).
The state wrestling tournament has been moved to Pueblo this year from the Pepsi Center in Denver.
ALL-STATE FOOTBALL HONOREES
Four Cheyenne Mountain High School football players made the CHSAA Class 4A all-state team last fall.
Junior Nico Gagliardi was named to the second team as a defensive back/running back/tight end.
Named to the honorable mention team were senior Jake Boley (outside linebacker), senior Jack Hanson (kicker) and senior Daymond Hill, Jr. (running back).
SIGNING DAY
In case you missed it, two Cheyenne Mountain athletes signed their national letters of intent on Feb. 3. Jack Hanson will play football for Division III Bethel College (Newton, Kan.). Kaelyn Hinesley will dive for the University of Denver.
COURSERS FIND TREADING TOUGH
After the best three-year run in school history, the Vanguard boys’ basketball team has fallen on hard times this winter.
The Coursers began the season with six consecutive losses, including last Thursday’s 71-44 setback at Colorado Springs Christian School.
From 2017-18 to 2019-20, Vanguard teams were a combined 67-9, including a Class 3A state runner-up finish in 2019.