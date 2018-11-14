With its mouthwatering scents and colorful fall foliage, the annual Rainbow Place/Trout Avenue Leaf Jump and Chili Cook-off bore all the hallmarks of an old-fashioned Sunday family picnic.
For three hours Nov. 4 at the home of Devon and Tiffany Dyar, more than 40 residents feasted on piping hot chili, engaged in light-hearted family fun and bonded with neighbors.
“A buffet with chili choices is the ideal way for neighbors to meet each other,” said Sally Meadows of the rows of chili crock pots awaiting invasion from hungry residents.
The event made its debut in 2008 when Meadows and her husband, Bob Shanks, created the outing to bring neighbors together. Family interaction, combined with bobbing for mouthwatering apples, sipping tangy cider and jumping into a monstrous leaf pile highlighted the entertainment bill.
However, only a handful of children and parents attended the first offering, leaving Meadows and Shanks wondering if folks would care to reprise the event. In a day and age where laptops and smartphones seem to hog all the attention, it seemed as if old-fashioned family fun was out of fashion.
As it turned out, word spread quickly and attendance doubled the following year. The outing proved so popular that the Dyars recommended holding the event in their front yard the first Sunday after Halloween.
Since then, participation has evolved from a simple two- or three-family get-together into a publicized neighborhood tradition. Families donate the leaves and everyone pitches in with preparing for the festivities. A local Dunkin’ Donuts even contributed to the event.
Chilly temperatures and the recent snowfall didn’t detract from the festivities. Children kicked off the event by joining hands and circling a towering elm tree in a nearby grassy area as Meadows explained what these giant plants mean to humankind.
“Trees produce paper, help us breathe and are used for fire to keep us warm,” Meadows said.
Following Meadows’ comments, kids lunged for the leaf pile, destroying in seconds what took 30 minutes to build. A blur of leaves rained down on Kasen and Kinley Dyar, Piper Garvey, Paige and Phin Geiger, and Gregory, Ian, Liam and Patrick Hattaway as they flung the foliage high into the hair and squealed with delight their participation in the neighborhood ritual.
“It’s OK to get messy when jumping into leaves,” said Kinley, 9, as she emerged from the pile. Paige, 9, said, “I like jumping into leaves because it’s fun and helps clear my mind.” Garvey, 9, added, “I like jumping into leaves because I like the feeling of sinking into the pile.”
Before long, the scent of flavorful foodstuff lured families to the serving table where an assortment of cakes, cookies and of course, chili, highlighted the menu. Chili — ranging from sweet and spicy to sassy and searing — prompted folks to reach for a cold beverage to douse the five-alarm flames.
“It keeps you warm on a cold day like today,” said Amy Geiger of the hearty chili as she filled her bowl. Amanda Hattaway, who moved into the neighborhood in March, said, “We’ve lived in many neighborhoods and nothing compares to this event. It is amazing.”
Those who ate casted their votes for the best chili. In the end, the Dyars’ liquid smoke, enchilada and Tabasco sauce chili captured what some regard as the Holy Grail of the event, the highly coveted red porcelain Chili Cook-Off spoon. Jon and Kay Lee received a gold ribbon and glitter-laden wood spoon for securing runner-up honors.
Following the award ceremony, children returned to what remained of the leaf pile as some of the older adults reminisced about the days when leaf-jumping was an unwritten requirement for youth.
“Neighborhood interaction is the heart of the gathering, but a headlong plunge into the pile of leaves and the variety of yummy chili flavors with all the trimmings creates an afternoon of autumn happiness,” Meadows said.