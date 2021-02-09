Library patrons cheered when the Cheyenne Mountain Library Branch reopened to the public Jan. 19 after having closed in mid-November for the second time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“All of my life, the library’s been my second home,” Linda Badurek, Cheyenne-area resident, said. “I’m grateful to be able to interact with all of my librarians again. They are like family to me — people I know I can count on when I need them.”
After El Paso County moved from level red to to the less-strict orange on the state’s COVID-19 status dial, the branch of the Pikes Peak Library District reopened, allowing patrons to browse the library’s physical collections, pick up holds, charge devices and use fax, scanner and copier machines without a reservation. Curbside service remains available for those who need or prefer it.
When Colorado locked down due to the pandemic last spring, all PPLD facilities closed from March 16 until July 1, 2020 — the longest period the facilities have ever been closed, according to the library district’s Discovery magazine.
While library facilities were closed, staff figured out new ways to fulfill the library’s mission, which is “providing resources and opportunities that impact individual lives and build community,” according to the Pikes Peak Library District website, ppld.org.
“Everything goes back to our mission,” said Tiffany Paisley, Cheyenne Mountain Library branch manager. “We may have to find different ways to do it, and we are. I’m glad for that.”
The library made many immediate changes, including increasing access to digital resources, extending library card sign-ups from 10 to 90 days, renewing all library cards that expired in the last two years, and answering community questions via phone, live chat or email.
Library staff also made U.S. Census reminder calls and put together bundles of books for customers of two nearby businesses, the Burrowing Owl and the Caffeinated Cow. In May, they began curbside service for holds pickup — a first for them.
They also created new programs, including virtual programs, phone-based programs like Dial-a-Story, free craft kits for all ages, and Stroll-a-Story — an entire children’s book posted on the library’s outside windows.
As library staff experimented, they learned to let go of mistakes, accomplishing more than they imagined possible even without the help of their usual 30 volunteers, Paisley said.
“We can do hard things,” she said. “If you would have told me last January that we would have done all of these things — no way. I think it’s a testament to my staff, what they’ve taught me, and to the support we have from leadership and our community. I’m really grateful.”
While in-person programs weren’t possible, library staff shifted the mystery and fiction book clubs and crochet group online to Zoom, a video conferencing platform. When the programs moved online, participants learned new tech skills to use the library’s digital services for the first time, Paisley said.
“We had a lot of patrons who were uncomfortable using computers at home,” she said. “Not only staff but patrons, too, have been learning how to do these things they never thought they could do — Zoom, place holds, download e-books.”
Despite her initial reservations, Badurek also learned to use Zoom so she could keep attending the Hooked on Crochet group she helped library staff to start.
“[On Zoom] it’s like being together because we can see each other — we can laugh and talk,” Badurek said. “You have that socialization that otherwise I don’t know that I would get.”
The library provides Cheyenne-area resident Karl Smyer a sense of normalcy during a time when many other activities aren’t available because of the pandemic.
“When I walked in [the library] yesterday, it was what I was doing 10, 15 years ago,” Smyer said. “It was something prior to the pandemic I think I kind of took for granted. And now I don’t anymore.”
As patrons return to the Cheyenne Mountain Library in person, they’ll notice some changes inside the building. While rearranging furniture for physical distancing, staff created a more functional layout.
They moved the holds shelves up front to be more convenient for patrons and curbside pickup, added an archway to designate the children and family area, and relocated the teen area to the back of the library to give teens their own space, Paisley said. Staff also installed a new, more functional front desk that had been in the works before the pandemic.
Even though so much has changed in the world in the last 10 months, the library’s role remains the same, whether their physical location is open or closed.
“We’re still checking things out to people. We still get to talk to people on the phone,” Paisley said. “There’s been all of this change, but really we’re doing the same thing. We’re doing what we’ve always done — providing resources and information for our public. Everything’s changed and nothing’s changed.”