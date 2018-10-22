Cheyenne Mountain Library hosts celebration of food, festivities from around world
Wanda Crisp enjoys learning about other world cultures, but said she didn’t expect the Oct. 12 Culture Fest at the Cheyenne Mountain Library Branch to be quite so entertaining.
“I came here to learn more about this library and am glad I did,” said the Cheyenne Mountain resident as she conversed with Jordanian citizens and sank her teeth into a slice of homemade Middle Eastern flat bread.
The celebration was part of the PPLD All Pikes Peak Reads 2018 program. The featured book title, “The Newcomers: Finding Refuge, Friendship, and Hope in an American Classroom,” by author Helen Thorpe, explores compassion, diversity, endurance, hope, immigration, multi-culturalism and resiliency-related themes.
“PPLD uses these themes while planning programs of community interest,” said Cheyenne Mountain Branch Library Manager Tiffany Paisley. “We have a significant multicultural population in our Cheyenne community and thought this would be a fun way to celebrate our diverse neighborhood.”
According to PPLD Public Relations Specialist Kayah Swanson, the Sand Creek Branch Library, located at 1821 S. Academy Blvd., conducted the first Culture Fest in 2017. The event proved so successful that the library decided to continue the tradition with the Cheyenne Mountain Branch conducting their own version, Swanson said.
More than 100 adults and children attended the near three-hour extravaganza. Henna crafts, a Bhangra Dance and an African drum lesson and performance from Bob Hall were among the activities offered.
A Chinese yo-yo demonstration conducted by Chinese Language School students Thomas Connell and Henry Foise, both 14, intrigued guests. “I volunteered to be here because I thought it would be fun to show the community what we can do with our yo-yo’s,” Connell said.
While the demonstration generated handclaps and cheers, a dance performance by the Ballet Folklorico Sol De Mi Tierra brought residents to their feet. The colorful costume-clad dancers, ranging from 7 to 17, kicked their heels amid all-too familiar feel-good melodies of their native Mexico. Miss Teen Colorado Janeth Millan, 17, also performed with the troupe.
“These dancers come from Aurora, Brighton, Commerce City and Denver, and have worked hard for this performance,” said Coordinator Liza Alvarez.
No culture fest would be complete without an assortment of tangy cultural cuisine and other flavorful foodstuff. Prepared by Jordanian Chef Fuad Al Eiadih, the menu included Middle Eastern flat bread and Baklava, a chopped nuts and syrup or honey-filled dessert pastry.
“Our family once cooked for the library and our being here tonight evolved from that,” said Eiadih’s sister, Faten McPherson.
Cheyenne Mountain resident and poet Victoria Lynne Heim attended the event to learn about other nations, she said: “I love celebrating other cultures and might even write a poem about this experience.”
Paisley praised the library’s Adult Education Department for bringing the event to life. “This is a wonderful department, offering English as a Second Language, Citizenship and GED classes along with an online high school program,” Paisley said.
“Many students and teachers assisted with the program, including sharing stories about their newcomer experiences and children’s stories from their respective countries.”