It has been a year and 10 days since the Cheyenne Mountain boys’ lacrosse team lost to another Colorado school.
The reason for that qualifier is that the Indians, who won their first state championship in school history last year, did suffer two defeats this spring break in Virginia to snap their 13-game winning streak dating back to April 2018.
The trip to Virginia came right after Cheyenne Mountain’s 13-6 victory March 20 against Grandview, a 5A school ranked No. 3 in the RPI standings as of Friday, which coach Mike Paige described as the team’s “greatest victory this year.” It is still Grandview’s only loss this season.
The Indians (9-2 overall, 4-0 4A Southern League) lost both games of their Virginia trip: 10-7 to West Potomac and 8-7 to Woodson — a regular in Virginia’s 6A playoffs and the 2017 state runner-up.
Despite the East Coast shortcomings, the result may have been the best thing possible for Cheyenne Mountain.
“We go into that trip with one of our biggest wins of the year against Grandview,” senior attacker Ike Eastburn said. “We go in there riding that high. We kind of think we’re unbeatable, and I think it’s really good to get that reality check and have us kind of have the rest of that spring break to reflect inward.”
“After winning the state championship, I think you take losing for granted,” Paige said. “Losing is really important. I told our team after those two games, I said, ‘It’s easy to lead when everything’s going your way. It’s much more difficult to lead when stuff doesn’t go your way. That means that you’re going to have to make some hard choices; you’re going to have to call some people out, or at least hold people accountable.’”
The Indians responded exactly how Paige hoped and expected. They have rattled off five straight wins (four on the road) since returning to Colorado. The first two victories in this recent stretch were both blowouts: 14-0 over Dawson (the team they beat in last year’s state-title game) and 19-4 against No. 5 Steamboat Springs.
Leading the way offensively this year are Eastburn, senior Wiley Burkett and junior James LaCerte. Burkett is having a prolific season, with 37 goals and 21 assists. Eastburn sits at 25 goals and 12 assists, and LaCerte has 24 goals.
Burkett and Eastburn entered this year knowing the onus would be upon them to assume the mantle from the 2018 senior class that accounted for 51 percent of the team’s total points (goal plus assists) during their championship season.
“Wiley and I especially, coming into this year, were like, ‘OK, a lot of that weight is going to fall on us now’ — not only to be on the field performing at a high level, but to be encouraging guys to find roles, and to be able to fill in where they can,” Eastburn said.
“At first, it was a little daunting, for sure,” Burkett said. “I was like, ‘I don’t know if I’m going to be able to take over in the way that the team is going to need me.’ But slowly, through coaches and my teammates, it kind of built up to where we’re able to really make a solid impact on the team, which I like a lot.”
The Indians certainly look primed for a run at back-to-back titles. Standing in their way before playoffs begin is Friday’s penultimate regular-season game at home against No. 6 Air Academy.
“That’s the big one you circle on your calendar every year,” Eastburn said. “That’s a big rivalry. You definitely prepare differently for that game.”
The timing of this clash between the top two local teams is ideal in the Indians’ preparation for the state tournament.
“With rivalry games, there’s not just good lacrosse, but there’s also really an emotional element to it,” Paige said. “They will be a test for us, and I’m challenging (the Cheyenne Mountain players) every day that there is no championship defense — we are all even, and they have to earn it again.”