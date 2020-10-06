As a French/German teacher at Cheyenne Mountain Junior High School, Erin Jaynes encourages her students to work hard to achieve their personal and professional goals.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, Jaynes knew students had to work harder than before if they hoped to survive, and that wearing a face mask was an excellent way to achieve that goal. However, for various reasons, not all students wore a mask.
That’s when Jaynes dusted off her hand-operated Singer sewing machine and set out to create reusable face masks designed to keep students and teachers from contracting the virus. “I felt if we need to use a face mask for a while, it would be nice to not have to buy disposable ones,” Jaynes said.
A mandatory mask-wearing requirement for Colorado went into effect in July and continues through mid-October, at least. Research shows that people who have no symptoms can spread COVID-19, and that wearing a face mask helps minimize spreading the virus.
“At the time I started, masks were not required in Colorado, and disposable PPE was hard to find and was reserved for the medical community,” said Jaynes who began sewing masks in April.
Jaynes’ home office doubles as a craft room, where she creates foldable masks from information she found on the Joann.com website. It isn’t difficult to picture Jaynes working well into the night, the whine of her Singer filling the air as piles of multi-colored fabric await needle and thread.
It takes Jaynes 15-20 minutes to complete one mask, for which she asks $5 to cover material costs. “They’re quick, easy and use straight cuts of fabric so I get more out of a yard with less selvage (a “self-finished” edge of a piece of fabric that keeps it from unraveling and fraying),” Jaynes said.
“I tried the more fitted masks first and they looked good, but I had a lot of selvage,” said Jaynes who learned to sew while in middle school. “I also made a few musician masks for my son for band.”
Jaynes finds inspiration from Pinterest, an image-sharing and social media service. “There are creative people out there who willingly share ideas and instructions,” Jaynes said.
Jaynes can create four masks with a one-half yard of cotton fabric. To start, fold the fabric in half lengthwise (the fabric will now be folded in quarters). Using a template from Joann.com, cut the rectangles from the side farthest from the original fold (two layers will be cut).
Depending on the fabric, the selvage at the original fold can be used for a fifth mask, a child mask or can be saved. Jaynes uses the child’s mask template length to cut an elastic ear loop and uses the adult mask height as a template to cut an ear loop for a child. She recommends practicing with a piece of string to get a feel for what length is comfortable.
“To attach the ear loops, follow the video tutorial from Joann.com. However, I learned an easier way to measure the fabric for the folds,” Jaynes said.
Once the ear loops are attached and the fabric right side is turned out, she irons the mask in half lengthwise and fold the sides toward the middle to get three creases. “Those creases mark the points where you will need to fold the fabric to make pleats. The ironed fabric makes it easier to create the pleats. I also iron the pleats before top stitching,” Jaynes said.
Jaynes, who has taught her daughter to create masks, said, “She helped make some (masks)… and to send to my sister-in-law who works in a children’s hospital in Virginia Beach.”
Science teacher Laura Koselak added, “I got a really cool NASA mask — great for a science teacher — and then ordered eight more masks for my two boys, Harry Potter and Star Wars themed, which they loved. It was a cool thing she did when school was starting.”
No doubt some believe the seamstress has the school’s COVID-19 situation all sewn up. However, knowing people wear her masks is Jaynes’ biggest reward. “I like to think for each day they use it, it’s one less disposable mask in the trash,” Jaynes said.