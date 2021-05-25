Members of the Cheyenne Creek Conservation Club released 50 rainbow troutlets into Cheyenne Creek May 20.
This club for “citizen scientists” at Cheyenne Mountain Junior High was started and wassponsored by science teacher David Eick 25 years ago.
“My students have collected and analyzed over 300 samples from Cheyenne Creek since 1996,” Eick stated in an email. “The results are part of the Colorado RiverWatch data collection process, and are shared with agencies like Colorado Parks and Wildlife and Colorado Springs Utilities, among others.”
After 10 years of sending in applications, Trout Unlimited and Colorado Parks and Wildlife approved Eick and the club to take part in their “Trout in the Classroom” project.
Of the 200 eggs the club received, 100 hatched and 50 have survived to be released.
“The eggs are smaller than a pencil eraser, about half the size of salmon eggs,” Eick said. “About 100 of them hatched on a snowy day in October.”
He continued, “During the process of raising the trout, students have observed their life cycle, feeding, and what is required for a healthy trout habitat. They have learned about the idea of energy exchange, or thermal energy exchange, which is required to keep the tank cool.”
Unlike the tropical fish many people raise, a trout tank must be kept cool with a chiller and circulator.
“The fish need a narrow temperature range of 50-52 degrees,” he said. “Higher than 55 degrees and you’re in trouble. Students monitor the tank, checking the chemistry for pH, ammonia, nitrite and nitrate levels.”
The students learn that to control waste in the tank, the troutlets must be fed just the right amount — not too much and not too often, he said.
The hatchlings start out nearly microscopic in size but grow quickly. A week before they were set to be released, they were about 10 cm (4 inches) long. Within two years, they will grow to be about a foot long.
Before they could be released, Eick had to send 20 of the hatchlings to a U.S. Fish and Wildlife lab in Montana to test them for whirling disease. If they had come back positive for the disease, the troutlets would have had to remain in the tank for the rest of their lives.
The fish received a clean bill of health on May 17 and approval for release by Parks and Wildlife. They were set to be released on May 18, but the weather had different plans. Heavy rains in Colorado Springs caused the creek to rise rapidly.
“The creek catches and moves a lot of the water from the canyon,” Eick stated. “Although the fish can survive this, they’d be washed into Fountain Creek because they are too little to be strong swimmers against such a current. We’d like to see them stay and survive and even thrive in Cheyenne Creek.”
Club members and students in Eick’s Earth Science classes released the troutlets two days later, when the current had slowed.
In 2019, there was a major die-off in the creek. Before the die-off, students, with help from Parks and Wildlife, typically found 10-30 brown trout per 100 yards of creek. After the die-off, they found only six trout.
“The die-off was probably caused by somebody’s negligence, dumping something toxic in the creek,” Eick said. “To help the fish recover, the district banned fishing in the stretch of creek that runs through school property. Trout are territorial, they’ll stay in the same place.”
Eick explained that neither brown nor rainbow trout are native to Colorado and the browns are aggressive. “We haven’t seen a brook trout in the creek in 10 years,” he said.
The Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 sponsors about a half-mile of Cheyenne Creek. Besides regularly monitoring the creek, the club has taken on several other projects. For example, they’ve planted trees in Cheyenne Canyon and Stratton Open Space, and have participated in annual Creek Weeks.
The Cheyenne Creek Conservation Club is in a unique position to study a natural waterway.
“Although this creek is one of several small natural waterways located on the west side of Colorado Springs, it is the only one that flows year-round, right past a school,” Eick said. “Naturally, it made sense to incorporate it into some form of science studies.”
The club is open to all Cheyenne Mountain seventh- and eighth-graders and, in its 25 years, almost 500 students have participated in its environmental citizen science projects.
“Students who are interested in the water quality in rivers in our state, enjoy chemistry experiments, like working in the outdoors, and want to help our community and state, will enjoy being a member of this citizen science club,” Eick stated.