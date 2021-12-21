The Cheyenne Mountain Junior High School robotics team, Thunderbots, captured the Motivate Award in the FIRST LEGO League State Championships.
The award is a new FLL recognition designed to celebrate teams who embrace the culture of FLL through team building, team spirit and displayed enthusiasm.
“I’m so incredibly proud of each and every team member,” said Coach Laura Koselak.
Team members are: eighth grade Thomas Abbott, Marcus Craig-Young, Seth Crump, Laura Johnson, Zane Patak. Seventh grade Drake Akers, Leia Garcia Chandler, Eler Huang, Cassian Koselak and Paolo Madrid.
The event was held Saturday, Dec. 11 at Janitell Junior High School.
To get to the state championships, the team on Nov. 6 competed in a regional Southern Qualifier at Janitell Junior High School. The team captured a second place honor in Robot Performance and a Championship Award, regarded as the top award. “We’ve never earned a Championship award before (and) have gone to State almost every year since 2014,” Koselak said.
For the event, players worked as a team, and met and executed challenges head-on. Judges found it refreshing that the Thunderbots not only encouraged teammates, but also competitors by stomping their feet and clapping their hands to the tune of British rock group Queen’s rollicking classic, “We Will Rock You/We Are the Champions.”
“When they started the stomp/clap, ‘We will rock you,’ but no words, often all 16 teams at tables/on deck joined in. In addition, our two female team members, Laura and Leia, sang an original thank you song to individual judges periodically,” Koselak said.
“The kids natural enthusiasm (and) good spirits, even when our robot game went very wrong, and just love of the entire day was easy to see and join. So looking back, I’m not surprised they received recognition for all that they are by nature.”
Many hours of practice went to preparing for the competition, Koselak said. Since early September, the team practiced twice weekly, Mondays after school and at 7 a.m. on Wednesdays. Not surprising, many students early on lost interest once they learned about the required practice schedule, Koselak said.
As coach, Koselak only asks the team about their plans, and leaves allows the group to conduct all research, arrive at a problematic solution, and prepare and execute their presentation plan, she said. The teams’ efforts paid dividends, receiving high marks for program participation, robot design, project research and ability to speak about the various components to the competition.
“These kids are dedicated. Once the team decides on a robot design, which challenges to pursue on the robot table, etcetera. It is all them, as I firmly believe that the coach should never touch the robot, never aid in programming, never work on their presentation board, etcetera,” Koselak said.
“I call snack time and play ‘inspirational’ music during practices — music we can move to, sing along with — that’s it. Plus, the team deletes their programs at the end of the season, instead of keeping a ‘bank’ of programs, always starting fresh every year.”
Preparations for competition began in early 2021, when the team earned top honors for their Core Values in the FIRST LEGO League Challenge Qualifying Tournament.
Each student brought something to the technological work bench, whether bringing an idea to life, or leading behind-the-scenes by coding, performing technical tasks or ensuring teammates stayed focused. By assembling and making robots move, these students communicate as a team and express their ideas to craft the best possible product.
FLL is an international competition organized by FIRST for elementary and middle school students. Each August the FLL introduces a scientific and real-world challenge for participants to research and present to judges. Designing and programming LEGO Mindstorms robots to complete tasks, solving the problem and sharing their knowledge comprise the competition.
FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) is a robotics community that prepares young people for the future through a suite of inclusive, team-based robotics programs that can be facilitated in school or in structured afterschool classes.
