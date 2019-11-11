The Cheyenne Mountain Junior High School boys’ cross country team are state champions.
The Thunderbirds won the Middle School Championship Oct. 19 at Fehringer Ranch Park in Denver. Cheyenne Mountain scored 78 points, followed by Summit Ridge Middle School (78), Bill Reed Middle School (111) and The Classical Academy Junior High (138).
“If we can beat TCA then it’s a successful season,” Cheyenne Mountain coach Jonathan Ogg said with a smile. “That’s our goal each time we race.”
The Thunderbirds had seven runners compete in the 3.5-kilometer (2.1-mile) course. The top five scored points; Lucas Klein (12 minutes, 48.50 seconds), Nathan Smith (12:57.10), Cadence Johnson (12:57.10), Raymie Smith (13:22.60), Noah Soyk (13:45.20), Jack Batterson (13:54.70) and Antonio Cosyleon (14:13.60).
The average time for Cheyenne Mountain’s top five runners was 13:10.
“It definitely was a team win,” Ogg said.
The state meet was more than half a mile longer than most of Cheyenne Mountain’s meets (1.5 miles).
“We trained for a harder distance the two weeks leading up to state,” Ogg said.
The Thunderbirds entered the state meet with impressive credentials, including winning the South Metro League for the sixth consecutive year. Cheyenne Mountain finished fourth at the state meet in 2018 and third in 2017.
Ogg conceded that he did not expect the Thunderbirds to win state this fall.
“This was a bit unexpected,” he said. “You never know how things are going to turn out until you get out there and compete, There were a lot of good teams. We were hoping to podium (top three) and we ended up winning.”
Ogg is in his ninth season as the Thunderbirds’ head coach. The team has grown from 23 members to 44 this season.
“These kids really wanted to win this year,” Ogg said.