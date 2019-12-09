Cheyenne Mountain senior Javonte Johnson will play basketball for the University of New Mexico next year. He let everyone in the Indians’ gym know that on Dec. 3 when he wore a Lobos T-shirt in warm-ups prior to the season opener with Widefield.
Johnson then went out and scored a game-high 27 points to lead his club to a convincing 79-50 victory over the Gladiators.
“It was nice to win our first game, but we still have some things we need to work on,” Johnson said. “We need to play more as a team and be more aggressive all-around.
“I think we can make a run (at a state championship). We’re experienced and we’re hungry for it.”
Two days after defeating Widefield, Johnson scored a game-high 36 points in an 80-64 victory over Fountain-Fort Carson.
Johnson averaged a team-best 22.4 points per game last season while leading the Indians to the Class 4A state quarterfinals. They went 20-6, posting the most victories in a season since the program was 21-6 in the 2013-14 season.
Johnson said that signing with New Mexico last month will allow him to focus more on the high school season. “It takes off a lot of pressure and now we can just go out there and play and not worry about anything,” he said.
Johnson is one of three returning starters. The others are senior guard/forward Jaedn Harrison (9.6 ppg last season) and junior guard Brad Helton (4.8 ppg).
“We know what we can do and we have a goal this year to get better every day at practice and every game,” said Helton, who scored eight points against Widefield and 11 vs. FF-C. “We always have something to build off and we know what we need to fix.”
Helton is optimistic that he and his teammates can make another deep playoff run.
“Every team we play this year is probably playoff-worthy and we may be playing them again sometime later in the year,” said Helton, who already has 10 varsity letters to his name in four sports.
Cheyenne Mountain is expected to compete for the Pikes Peak Athletic Conference title. Lewis-Palmer has won the league crown the last four seasons. The Rangers went 28-0 last season in winning the state championship, their third since 2012 and fourth in program history.
Lewis-Palmer coach Bill Benton and his staff were in attendance for the Indians’ game with Widefield.
“I think Cheyenne Mountain is very good,” Benton said. “They have a lot of experience and they should be right there in the end. Hopefully we are right up there with them.”
Cheyenne Mountain coach Elgin Fitzgerald is in his fifth season with the team. The former Palmer and Dartmouth College star believes his team will compete for the league title.
“I think we have a chance every night,” Fitzgerald said. “L-P will be tough, and we’re in the best league in the state. It’s going to be a battle every night and we think we have a good chance of going forward.”
The Cheyenne Mountain girls’ basketball team also won its season opener on Dec. 3 against Widefield. The 84-51 victory made a winner of Kimberly Spellman in her coaching debut.
Spellman’s crew was led by senior Katelynn Ralston’s 24 points and eight rebounds. Freshman Alena San Agustin scored 22 points, and senior Selena Vargas added 13 points and 9 rebounds.