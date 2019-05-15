There’s no place like home.
The Cheyenne Mountain baseball will host one of eight Class 4A regionals this weekend. Brackets will be announced today by the Colorado High School Activities Association.
The Indians (20-3) secured a top spot by posting their best regular season record since 2009 when they won the state championship and by winning their first Pikes Peak Athletic Conference title since 2012.
“We’re a good enough team, I think we can beat anybody in the state,” said Indians sophomore Brad Helton, who is batting .353 with three home runs and 27 RBIs. “There might be teams that have more talent than us, but we work really hard. We’ll be ready for anyone.”
Should the Indians advance past this weekend’s single-elimination regional, they would not have to leave the city as long as they are still alive in the postseason. The state playoffs are set for May 24-25 and May 31-June 1 at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs and UCHealth Park, home of the Rocky Mountain Vibes.
This is the first time in at least a decade that a state baseball championship tournament of any kind will be held in Colorado Springs, according to the CHSAA website.
“It’s about time,” said Cheyenne Mountain coach Mark Swope. “A lot of great 4A teams are down here. And two of the best parks in the state are here. It should be fun.”
If Cheyenne Mountain advances to the Final 8, it would likely play its first state tournament game at UCCS, an all-weather turf field that was completed less than 16 months ago.
“That field is pretty much like ours,” Swope said. “I think our kids would feel comfortable there.”
The Indians got a preview of who they might be playing in the state playoffs last Saturday when they hosted No. 1 overall seed Pueblo West. The Cyclones (21-2) left with a 6-3 victory as Pueblo West ace Nate Denniston limited the Indians to six hits while striking out six and walking just one batter over seven innings. Denniston is 7-0 this season with 0.69 ERA.
“This is a good wake-up call for us,” said Indians junior pitcher/first baseman Michael Ellis after the game. “Playing these guys today will get us ready for anybody we might face in the playoffs.”
Cheyenne Mountain and Pueblo West are familiar foes. They met last season in the state semifinals, with the Indians winning a wild 7-6 thriller to advance to the state title game against Valor Christian. Cheyenne Mountain trailed 6-0 before coming up with seven runs in the top of the sixth to snatch the victory.
The Indians are strong in every phase of their game. They are batting .364 as a team with a whopping 14 homers (7 by senior Aaron Berkhoff). They are outscoring opponents an average of 11-3 and have committed just 18 errors.
The pitching staff is led Devin Dodson (6-2, 1.67 ERA), Michael Ellis (4-0, 3.92) and Helton (3-0, 3.06).
The Indians have been consistent all season. They went five weeks without a loss before falling to Pine Creek – one of the top 5A teams in the state — 105 on April 27. In that game, Pine Creek ace Riley Cornelio (he is signed with Texas Christian University and expected to be high draft pick next month) allowed three runs on five hits in 5 1/3 innings.
“You hope to play teams that will make you better,” Swope said. “Cornelio throws 94 (mph). You’re not going to face that the rest of the season.
“Playing teams like Pine Creek and Pueblo West is a tune up for what we’re going to see in the playoffs.”