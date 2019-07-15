Who is better qualified to pen a young adult novel than a talented 15-year-old writer? Katie Patterson, a 2016 Cheyenne Mountain High School graduate, exemplifies what it takes through perseverance, literary flair, and a capacity to understand what resonates with not only teen readers, but also adults.
Patterson has spent part of every summer at the Minnesota lake cottage owned by family members since the 1930s. At the age of 15, the summer before her sophomore year in high school, she got out her computer and started writing her novel, “Ride.” She says the words flowed and she was never stuck or felt that the effort was forced. She worked on her book all that summer, completing the ending the following year. Friends and family who read the finished product gave her encouragement and positive feedback.
Patterson put the novel aside until after her high school graduation. She re-read it and saw the enduring value of her life-view at the age of 15, and how it related to her and potential readers in the present. A close friend and her maternal grandfather encouraged the teen to self-publish her novel, sensing that it was truly that good. Through Parker-basede Outskirts Press Inc. she contracted to move toward publication. She worked with an editor on the content and received assistance designing a cover, choosing a font, and selecting a layout. Patterson authored a book synopsis and a brief biography to be printed on the back cover. In September 2018, she received 100 paperback copies of her finished novel. “Ride” can be purchased through Barnes & Noble, on Amazon.com where copies of the book are printed as orders come in, and through the Outskirts Press website.
Patterson’s story does not end here. In the fall of 2018, she received information from her publisher about awards. She submitted “Ride” to the Next Generation Indie Book Awards, the largest international awards program for independent publishers. In May, Patterson was notified that she was the winner in the General Fiction/Novel category (under 80,000 words). This award not only earns significant recognition to winning authors, but affords exposure to top New York literary agents. “I still write. I get ideas a lot, said Patterson, who is currently majoring in Biology and Secondary Education in Science at the University of Colorado at Boulder. “I’ve been really focused on school as I’m a double major. I don’t write a lot now, but I’d like to write another book. School is my main focus now.” Patterson’s goal is to become a high school biology teacher.
She has lived in the Broadmoor neighborhood since age 12, attending Cheyenne Mountain schools.
“I loved growing up here! I had some really good teachers who impacted me in a positive way,” she said, citing Social Studies teacher Larry Lawson and AP Literature teacher Meg Fredrick, who recently retired. Patterson describes her as a bubbly and loving person who required a lot of essay writing in her class.
Patterson’s intention is to stay in Colorado once she graduates from CU-Boulder in 2020, as she loves the mountains and being close to family.
Her advice to other authors: “Don’t force anything! Be true to yourself. Enjoy the process. I think it’s fun. See where it takes you.”
Patterson and her family continue to spend time in the summers at the family lake house in Minnesota that inspired her story. Patterson describes it as a relaxing and wholesome place located in a close community setting.
She said many of her writing ideas are related to her own life.
“Ride” focuses on changes in the point of view that the heroine experiences one summer while visiting her grandparents at their lake house in Minnesota. Pivotal events provide life lessons as exemplified in the book: “…moments in life define us, but it is our choice as to who we become.”