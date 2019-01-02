At 8-1, the Cheyenne Mountain boys basketball team is enjoying its most successful season in six years, thanks in large part to a seasoned senior class and junior sensation Javonte Johnson.
The 6-foot-5 Johnson is averaging 25.6 points and 10.4 rebounds per game to lead the Indians in both departments.
The Indians are ranked No. 5 in the Class 4A RPI standings. Ahead of them are Lewis-Palmer, Greeley Central, defending state champion Longmont and Holy Family, respectively.
Cheyenne Mountain’s lone loss was to 5A Fountain-Fort Carson, 66-54, on Dec. 1.
The Indians open Pikes Peak Athletic Conference action Friday at Vista Ridge. Cheyenne Mountain plays at Lewis-Palmer for the first time on Jan. 23 in Monument.
The Cheyenne Mountain girls are 3-5 and open conference action Friday at home against Vista Ridge. Junior Katelyn Ralston leads the Indians in scoring with 15.0 points per game.
Sierra’s boys are 5-4 and ranked 20th in the 4A RPI standings. The Stallions defeated Woodland Park in their Metro League opener on Dec. 20. They continue league action Saturday at The Classical Academy
The Stallions are led in scoring by junior Imani Grigsby’s 14.1 points per game.
The Sierra girls are also 5-4 and ranked 19th in the RPI standings. The Lady Stallions have won 4 of 6, including their league opener over Woodland Park, 71-39.
Harrison’s boys are 5-3 under first-year coach Eric Kaiser and ranked 27th in 4A RPI standings. Sophomore Donta Dawson is averaging a team-best 19.1 points per game.
The Panthers’ girls are 2-6. Sophomore Amyah Moore leads the team in scoring with 17.3 points per game. Next is junior Diamond Moore with 15.3 points per game.
Vanguard’s boys are enjoying another fine season under coach Joe Wetters. The Coursers went 1-2 in a Florida tournament and are ranked 20th in the 3A RPI standings.
Vanguard senior guard Seth Fuqua is averaging a team-best 25.2 points per game, followed by junior Dominque Clifford (18.7) and junior Joseph Padilla (13.7).
The Vanguard girls are 4-1 and ranked 19th in the RPI standings. The Coursers’ top two scorers are sophomore Alexis Garcia (16.8) and senior Breanna Swan (14.6) points per game.
Going down to 2A, The Colorado Springs School boys are 4-2 under first-year coach Anthony Little. Senior Matt Chavez (10.8) and junior Luke Taylor (9.2) lead the team in scoring average per game.
The Kodiak girls are also 4-2. They are led in scoring by junior Sarina Mansour’s 13.3 points per game.