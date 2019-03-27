The Cheyenne Mountain High school track team is off to a good start — no, make that an excellent start — for the 2019 season.
In their first competition this spring, both the boys’ and girls’ teams took first-place honors at the March 16 Harrison Panther Invitational by topping 22 Pikes Peak region teams, including several area rivals like Rampart, Air Academy, Palmer Ridge, Vista Ridge and Mitchell.
“It went really well,” said head coach Stan Lambros, “It was a good start. Since it’s still early in the season, we didn’t throw everything at it. We just wanted to try to get some of the kids started.
“We found out we have a pretty balanced team.”
The boys, paced by a strong group of distance runners and several strong performances in the sprints and relays, finished in first place with 69 points, while Harrison took second with 62 and Vista Ridge third with 61. For the girls, Cheyenne Mountain’s returning state champion 4x100-meter relay team led the way as the Indians amassed 99 points to outdistance second-place Coronado with 78 and third-place Alamosa with 69.
“On the girls side, the 4x100 relay team — Gabrielle Hyatt, Emma Hanson, Ashlyn Ventimiglia and Madison Fox — forms the nucleus of the team,” Lambros said. “They took first place at Harrison, and some also ran in the 4x-440 relay, which we also won.”
Hyatt, Hanson and Ventimiglia are returning members of last year’s state-title relay team, while Fox — who is also a top competitor in the 100-meter hurdles — joins the squad as its fourth member this season. Hyatt is one of Cheyenne Mountain’s top sprinters, competing in the 100- and 200-meter dashes; Ventimiglia, a state qualifier in the 100 and 200 last year, is also running in the 400; and Hanson, also on this spring’s soccer team, competes in the 100 dash.
“We believe we have the talent to win another championship,” Ventimiglia said, referring to the back-to-back state titles the Cheyenne Mountain 4x100 relay teams won in 2017 and 2018.
Also figuring heavily in the girls’ fortunes this year will be distance runner Emily Chaston, who was a standout competitor for the CMHS cross-country team that placed fifth at the state championships last fall. At the Harrison meet, she won first place in both the 1600 and 3200 runs.
A pair of middle- and long-distance runners who were also key participants for the cross-country team, placed high at the Harrison Invite. Hope Stark took second in the 800, while Anna Warmack finished third in the 800 and sixth in the 1600.
In the field events, Elora Probyn and Olivia Gagliardi will be strong competitors this year, Lambros said, in the discus and shot, respectively.
The Cheyenne Mountain boys’ team is led by a young group of distance runners: Erik Le Roux, Austin Smith and Tristan Barnes, all members of last year’s fall cross-country team, which placed sixth at the state championship meet. Le Roux led all competitors at Harrison, taking first in the 3200 run, followed by Smith in fourth and Barnes in fifth.
In the 800 competition, Drew Getty contributed second-place points to the Indians’ total, while Peter Quiros — another cross-country standout — finished in ninth.
Paul Agbo, who is becoming one of Cheyenne Mountain’s leading sprinters, scored a pair of second-place finishes in the 100 and 200 dashes at the Panther Invite, while Jacob Allen took fifth in the 400.
Dakota Kempf, a state qualifier last season, is expected to give Cheyenne Mountain a strong presence in the high-jump and long-jump events this season, Lambros said, while Christopher Haworth earned praise from the coach for his continued hard work and improvement in the 110 and 300 hurdle events, as did John Garber, who competes in the discus and shot put.
The Indians also traveled to the Denver South Rebel Invitation on Thursday, and the teams are scheduled to return to action April 5 at the Thomas Jefferson Twilight meet in Denver.