Cheyenne Mountain High School will be the host site for this weekend’s Class 4A South Region wrestling meet. If all goes according to plan, several Indians grapplers will qualify for the state tournament.
Among the many Cheyenne Mountain mat men who have a great chance of advancing to the big show is senior Jake Boley. He is ranked No. 1 in his 220-pound weight class by OnTheMat.
“There’s a lot of pressure being thrust upon me, but I’m taking it light-hearted because I know that I can win. And I know that my team is supporting me and getting me better every day at practice,” Boley said before a team workout last week. “The plan is to go out on top, and that’s what’s going to happen.”
Boley’s confidence stems from years of hard work developing his skills and techniques. As a junior, he finished third at state. He also qualified for the state meet as a sophomore.
“The overall arching goal is for us to win state as a team,” Boley said. “The hard thing will be making it to state because this year only the top two guys at regionals advance.”
The state tournament qualifiers have been trimmed from 16 to eight in each weight class. That means that only the top two regional finishers in each weight class will advance to the state meet. Usually, the top four finishers in each weight class head to state.
The Indians, champions of the Class 5A/4A Pikes Peak Athletic Conference, field a wrestler in 13 of the 14 weight classes. They don’t have 106-pounder.
Eight Cheyenne Mountain grapplers are ranked in the top nine. Joining Boley are junior Nico Gagliardi (195, 1st), junior Nicholas Grizales (126, 3rd), sophomore Soren Herzog (182, 3rd), junior Jesse Boley (285, 7th), senior Chase Johnson (132, 8th), sophomore Grant Kunkel (138, 8th) and Raife Manjarrez (145, 9th).
“We’re one of the deepest teams in 4A,” said Cheyenne Mountain coach Tyler Seaney. “Our kids have worked hard and they are excited to have this opportunity.”
Seaney’s figures the state title will come down to his team, Pueblo County and Pueblo East. During his seven seasons at the school, Seaney directed the Indians to third-place team finishes in 2017 and 2018, and a sixth-place finish in 2020.
“Our guys have a really strong team aspect,” the coach said.
Grizales believes that having that hosting the regional will give the Indians an advantage. “We have our own room we can warm up in and take naps all the time, and it’s very calming to be at home, for sure,” said Grizales, already a two-time state qualifier.
Cheyenne Mountain has had eight individual state champions in its history. The first was Duane Goldman, who won titles in 1979 and 1981. The last Cheyenne Mountain wrestler to win a state championship was Mike McFadden in 2018.
“I’m hoping to join that list,” said Gagliardi, who finished second as a freshman and fourth as a sophomore. “I’m ranked No. 1 now, but rankings don’t mean anything. In the end you’re going to wrestle the best guys anyway. It would be amazing to be a state champion this year.”
Soren Herzog, a student at The Vanguard School, wrestles for Cheyenne Mountain because Vanguard does not have a program. Herzog is ranked third at 182 pounds.
“This is a challenging room,” said Herzog, who finished sixth at state as a freshman. “Having good competition around you, both inside the room and outside the room, is the thing that will make you the best as an athlete. If you have challenging people like Jake and Nico, absolutely you will improve and go onto the next level.”
Cheyenne Mountain sophomore Grant Kunkel is hoping to qualify for his first state meet. He is the top wrestler in his region.
“Being around all these guys makes me better every day,” Kunkel said. “I have to improve my performance to I can be on their level.”