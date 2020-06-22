Competing in their first sanctioned track meet in months, four Cheyenne Mountain High School runners had high finishes at the Desert Dream Last Hurrah Invitational in San Tan Valley, Ariz., June 12-13.
Junior Erik Le Roux finished second in the 3200 meters with a personal-best time of 9 minutes, 9.34 seconds. He was third in the 1-mile with a personal record of 4:19.75.
Cheyenne Mountain junior Enzo Knapp was third in the 1600 meters with a personal record of 4:29.20. Indians sophomore Jack Warmack was 14th in the same event (4:35.38).
On the girls side, Cheyenne Mountain junior Hope Stark finished fourth in the 1600 with a personal record of 5:16.63.
Cheyenne Mountain coach Stan Lambros was not at the invite, but he was impressed that all four of his runners achieved personal records.
“Their times weren’t just better, they were significantly better than anything they’d ever run,” Lambros said. “That was great to see.”
Lambros works with members of his cross-country team several days each week. They generally run in the mornings and start at the high school and Bear Creek Park.
“We’re putting in a lot of miles,” Lambros said.
Lambros is also hard at work trying to pull together the Cheyenne Mountain Stampede, scheduled for Aug, 21 at Bear Creek Park and Norris-Penrose Events Center. The Stampede is also known as the prestigious pre-state cross-country meet that is expected to bring together 80 teams and about 3,000 runners. This will be the Stampede’s 10th year.
“It’s always one of the biggest meets in the state,” Lambros said. “Because we have so many runners, and a lot of people on the course, we have to make sure we take all of the proper precautions.”
Lambros met with Cheyenne Mountain athletic director Kris Roberts last week to discus logistics for the event. They are concerned with making sure they follow the guidelines set by CHSAA and health officials regarding the safety of everyone at the meet due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We will make sure we comply with everything,” Lambros said. “We’re excited to host, but there are a lot of things to consider.”
Lambros is also working with Gary Staines, owner of Runners Roost and a huge sponsor of the Stampede.