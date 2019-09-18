Learning to be mindful can start with something as simple as savoring a piece of candy rather than gulping it down.
The Cheyenne Mountain High School Mindfulness Club recently used that example with neighboring elementary school students as a way to combat anxiety and stress through wellness practices.
Club members visited Broadmoor Elementary School Sept. 13 and showed more than 70 younger children in grades 3-6 how certain practices can help them be healthier and happier. Complimenting others and themselves, and being mindful of the foods they eat were among the suggestions.
Mindfulness Club member Jackson Bailey demonstrated this by offering a piece of candy to students and encouraging them to notice its texture and savor its flavor before swallowing.
“Everyone today is so rushed that we don’t take time to focus on the food we eat,” Bailey said.
He then instructed students to try complimenting another classmate. This nudged students out of their comfort zone and encouraged them to become more accepting of others. “I like your hair” and “Your shoes are cool” were among the kind words offered.
The BES students are involved in the Fun Fit Bears program to promote physical fitness, build team and community spirit and raise support funds. BES parent Leah Derksen asked Kenefsky to speak with students as a program addition.
The Association for University and College Counseling Center reports that anxiety is the top complaint among students seeking mental health services. The American College Health Association reported that 62% of college undergraduates in 2017 claimed “overwhelming anxiety” as a major performance obstacle.
Cheyenne Mountain’s Mindfulness Club wants to improve these statistics. In its third year, the club teaches and encourages classmates to practice and share relaxation skills with others who struggle with chronic and severe anxiety and stress.
According to club facilitator Jeff Kenefsky, mindfulness is remembering to be in the moment, and positive psychology is the practice of improving happiness through gratitude, self-care and service to others.
“Students focus on communication and eating skills, not just physical exercise,” Derksen said.
Club members Bailey, Caroline Crann, Sienna Busby, Parker Craddock, Jackie Martensen, Dori Peloso, Ben Trookman and Maddie Zakrajzek broke into small groups and showed the younger kids how to focus on the moment as a way to help combat anxiety and stress.
Zakrajzek had youngsters share stories and instructed others to repeat what was said. “This helps students communicate better because they don’t always listen fully to what is being told them,” she said.
Busby agreed, adding, “Society today is so fast-paced and this teaches kids to appreciate others and the world around them.
Martensen and Trookman asked the younger students to name three things for which they’re grateful, talk about someone they admire and say something positive about themselves. The club members also asked the elementary students to give a classmate a high-five and share the greatest compliment they ever received.
“We thought it would be a good idea to train students to deal with stress when they’re young so they can handle it better when they’re older,” Martensen said of the club’s visit.
Trookman added, “I love talking to kids about how this club is a great de-stresser.” Parker added, “Being in the club has made high school much more tolerable for me.”
The club’s positive effect has proven so popular that Kenefsky, Meg Frederick and Jackie Melin developed the Mindfulness and Positivity Project Workshop to teach students why and how stress is created and what symptoms constitute stress.
The workshop teaches participants to practice behaviors and activities designed to help them use all their senses to reconnect with the moment. The workshop explains aspects of stress and anxiety, teaches positivity and skills practices designed to maximize happiness and allows participants to practice behaviors they can add to their lives.
“These students set the tone that it is cool to reach out, and to be kind to others and themselves. Truly, I am lucky to be working with these great students,” Kenefsky said of club members.