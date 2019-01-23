As the high school swim season heads into the homestretch, the Cheyenne Mountain High School girls’ team finds itself in a familiar and enviable position, poised to take a serious run at another state championship.
“We’re a good, solid team,” said coach Kate Doane, who guided the Indians to a state championship in 2017 and a long string of second- and third-place finishes stretching from 2012 to 2018. “The girls are really eager to get out there and show everybody who we are. They’ve worked so hard, practicing six days a week.”
The Indians, ranked second behind Rampart among the state’s Class 4A teams by the CHSAA, appear to peaking at just the right time. With the state meet set for Feb. 7-9 in Thornton, many of the Cheyenne Mountain swimmers set seasonal best marks at the Pueblo County Hornet Invitational Jan. 11.
Leading the way this year are a trio of veteran competitors who also played a big role in Cheyenne Mountain’s 2017 championship season — seniors Sophia Bricker and Claire Fisher and junior Harper Lehman. All three are among the state’s best performers in their respective events.
Bricker competes in the 200-meter individual medley, the 100 breaststroke and in three relays — the 200 freestyle, 200 medley and 400 free. She’s also a force to contend with in the 50 freestyle.
Fisher specializes in the 100 and 200 free events and set the team’s best mark of the season in the 100 at the Hornet Invite. Harper, too, competes in the sprint races and is the Indians’ top competitor in the 50 free and the 100 butterfly.
Also among Cheyenne Mountain’s leading point-producers this year is junior Frances Hayward, who own’s the team’s top marks in the 200 and 500 free events. And not to be overlooked is sophomore Kaelyn Hinesley, a former gymnast turned diver who gives the Indians a strong presence in the one-meter diving event.
“She’s currently eighth in the state in diving, and she’s making a big statement this year,” Doane said.
Doane, now in her 11th season at CMHS, said this year’s group of seniors — Bricker, Fisher, Nicole Bellingham, Madelyn Branham, Nia Fajota, Joyce Jones and Maddie Jarvis — have given the Indians exceptional leadership. She also has high praise for this year’s group of freshmen swimmers.
“We’ve really enjoyed the efforts of a solid group of freshmen,” she said. “They’ve given our team great depth.”
One of the freshmen performing at a high level this year is Elizabeth Brower, who has posted good times in a variety of races, including the 100 and 500 free, the 100 backstroke, and the 200 IM.
In addition to having many of the top swimmers in the state, Cheyenne Mountain, as always, has an intangible asset working strongly in its favor: strong team spirit and commitment.
“Each member of the team is important,” Doane said. “We’re all about bringing everybody together, making sure every person knows she has a place on the team and that they are important. They practice hard, they cheer and support one another, and they understand each other’s goals.
“The team is strong, and the swimmers will do their best to bring home a title to our community.”
Bricker agreed: “The dynamic is especially good this year,” she said. “We’re super close as a team, and we’re having a lot fun and swimming fast. It’s exciting to get the whole team going to state and to see what will happen.”
“We really push each other to be better,” said Fisher.
During the regular season, Cheyenne Mountain dominated the competition with wins in dual meets at Manitou (131-51), Coronado (133-53), Discovery Canyon (133-53) and Air Academy (214-140). The Indians also added a first-place finish at the 17-team Pueblo County Hornet Invitational, and took second in the 19-team Cheyenne Mountain Invite.
At the upcoming state championship meet, Doane expects Cheyenne Mountain will receive tough competition from many of the usually strong teams, including Rampart, Mullen and Highland Ranch.
“Those teams have a lot of great athletes,” she said.
So does Cheyenne Mountain.