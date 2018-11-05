A highly successful season came to a close on a high note for the Cheyenne Mountain High School cross country runners when the boys’ and girls’ teams posted top 10 finishes at the class 4A state championship meet Oct. 27 at the Norris-Penrose Event Center.
The girls’ runners, paced by junior Brooke Heinicke, finished as a group with four of the seven team members crossing the finish line within 12 seconds of one another to claim fifth place among 20 teams and 156 competitors who covered the Bear Creek Park course.
As they have all season, freshman Erik LeRoux and senior Chris Montross spearheaded the boys’ effort, finishing 14th and 29th respectively, in a field of 162 to lead the Indians to a sixth-place victory.
In the final team standings, Centaurus placed first in the boys competition with a score of 63 while Niwot won the girls race with a 47 score.
Cheyenne Mountain head coach Stan Lambros said he was pleased with his teams’ efforts, especially considering that three freshmen (LeRoux, Nick Huger and Austin Smith) were among the top five on the boys team.
“This a good group of young men,” he said after the race concluded. “The seniors helped them learn what it means to be part of a team.”
He also had praise for the girls team, saying they handled the magnitude of state meet well. Anna Warmack, a senior who crossed the finish line with a time of 20 minutes, 12.3 seconds, expressed the same sentiments.
“It was just fun,” she said. “I wanted to have fun with my team and it happened.”
Both the Cheyenne boys’ and girls’ teams entered the state meet as regional champions. The previous week at Monument Valley Park, the Indians turned back competitors from 12 schools en route to qualifying for state. LeRoux was Cheyenne Mountain’s top finisher, taking second with a time of 15:48.6, less than two seconds behind the winner, Widefield’s Ryan Outler. Other top Indian runners at the regional meet were Montross, third at 16:08.6; Tristan Barnes, eighth at 16:33.1 and Huger, 13th at 16:49.0.
For the girls, freshman Hope Stark outpaced all runners at the regional meet with a time of 18:52.8. She was followed by teammates Emily Chaston, sixth at 19:37.7; Heinicke, ninth at 19:49.2; Warmack, 10th at 19:49.4; and Jensen Enterman, 16th at 20:01.3.
Times for Cheyenne Mountain runners were considerably slower, however, over the tougher Bear Creek Course at the state meet.
“I kind of died on that last mile,” said LeRoux, who as a freshman gained valuable experience competing at state. “I’m going to work on that in the future.”
His time of 16:43:1 nonetheless topped all of his teammates. Montross, a senior running in his final cross country race, was about 16 seconds behind LeRoux, an effort good for 29th place.
Other Cheyenne Mountain scorers were Huger, 33rd at 17:10.2; Barnes, 40th at 17:26.6; and Smith, 60th at 17:55.6. Seniors Lucas DeBiase and Peter Quiros rounded out the Indians’ seven-man team.
For the girls, Stark, the regional champion, had a disappointing race, placing 51st with a time to 20:29.6. Heinicke, the team’s top finisher, was especially strong in the final uphill stretch of the race and crossed the finish line with a time of 20.00.1, good for 35th. She was followed in quick succession by Chaston at 20.06.7, Enterman at 20:11.0; and Warmack at 20:12.3. Also competing were sophomore Breanne Raley and senior Bria Johnson, Cheyenne’s sixth and seventh place runners.
The girls team finished just one point behind fourth-place Centaurus.
Though the boys’ and girls’ teams probably had expectations for a higher finish, the outcome was still a good one.
“I thought the team was excellent in all regards,” said Barnes, a senior, following the boys’ race. “I think overall we did really well.”