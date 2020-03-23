The COVID-19 pandemic could stretch long into spring, which would have an effect on how prep sports teams prepare for their fall and winter seasons.
“Hopefully we can do some team camps in June, but right now we’re not even sure of that,” said Cheyenne Mountain boys’ basketball coach Elgin Fitzgerald. “Typically, we have open gyms in April and May, and have tournaments at end of May and throughout June.”
Fitzgerald is in the same situation as basketball coaches throughout the state who rely on the spring and summer months get a more informal look at the up-and-coming talent. “I would think things would be back to normal in a couple months, but if they’re not we’ll have to adjust.”
Fitzgerald added that he is preparing to teach online classes when students return from spring break on March 30.
The Indians’ season ended with a thud on Feb. 29 when they lost to Lincoln in the second round of the Class 4A state playoffs. Cheyenne Mountain entered the tournament 21-2 and winner of the Pikes Peak Athletic Conference for the first time in Fitzgerald’s five years at the helm.
The blow of their season coming to a crashing halt was softened a bit when, on March 13, the Colorado High School Activities Association canceled the remainder of the season as teams were heading into Final Four action.
Among the Pikes Peak region teams affected was The Classical Academy boys’ squad, coached by Leo Swiontek. The Titans were enjoying their best season in program history when their game against Pueblo West was wiped out just hours before tipoff at the Denver Coliseum.
“I feel really bad for TCA,” Fitzgerald said. “They had a chance to win it all. They had an incredible year, and Leo is a really good guy.”
Swiontek was heartbroken.
“It’s surreal, isn’t it?” Swiontek said. “How sad. This was once in a lifetime for TCA.”
Fitzgerald and his players received some uplifting news recently when he was named the PPAC Coach of the Year, and his star senior, Javonte Johnson, was named the league’s Player of the year.
Johnson led the state in scoring with 30 points per game and rebounding with 10.2 per contest. According to MaxPreps, no other player on record averaged at least 30 points and 10 rebounds in a season.
“He had an incredible season,” Fitzgerald said of Johnson. “It was one of the best seasons I can remember a high school player having in a long time.”
Johnson, who will play for the University of New Mexico next fall, had a 50-point game against Discovery Canyon on Jan. 15 during a 78-66 Indians victory. He was 16-of-25 from the field (4-of-13 from beyond the 3-point arc) and converted 14 of his 18 free throw attempts.
“I had no idea how many points he had until after the game,” Fitzgerald said. “He seemed to score so effortlessly that night.”