A great spot to take visiting guests, the Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center in North Cheyenne Cañon Park is also a fun escape for Colorado Springs locals.
Regarded as a landmark, the stone building that houses the center was the original Starsmore family home dating to the early 20th century, having been built at the corner of Cheyenne Road and Nevada Avenue.
In 1992, the City of Colorado Springs bought, relocated and re-assembled the home at its present South Cheyenne Cañon Road location. Today, the building serves as an introduction to Cheyenne Cañon and its rock formations, waterfalls, wildflowers and wildlife.
Upon arrival, visitors can obtain free trail maps; play with interactive displays, dioramas and hands-on nature exhibits; make a “pit stop;” and learn about the area from volunteers. Also, visitors can find a variety of park resources and information about group and school programs during spring, summer and fall.
The SVNC offers a variety of educational opportunities for the family. These include special events, exhibits, programs and information about the park’s beautiful trails, natural features and its fascinating history.
There is a climbing wall, a bird-watching window and hands-on discovery activities for children. Kids love the sandbox, where they can create animal print tracks and delight with phosphorescent rocks that glow in a variety of colors.
In October 2019, SVNC unveiled a new hiking trail and geology exhibit created to enhance the hiking and cultural experience and connect the community with Colorado Springs’ natural surroundings and pre-historic past.
The center offers a perfect walk for families with small children that’s also used for short informational nature walks with school groups. It’s incredibly beautiful with the fall colors.
For many people, notably children, the center’s “Mountains of Time” exhibit steals the show. Here, visitors discover more than 2 billion years of geologic history and the foundation beneath the scenery of North Cheyenne Cañon and the Pikes Peak Region. Also, visitors can view fossils of sea creatures and other prehistoric life.
Next, stroll along one of the trails that begin at the center and continue through the woods, along the streams and over flat trails. Bring the kiddos’ sandals and swimsuits so they can dip their feet in the water and splash around.
Pack a lunch and walk a short distance to the picnic pavilions, where the sounds of hummingbirds and flowing water make for a memorable listening experience. Spectacular, easy to maneuver trails of varying distances for budding hikers with lots of vegetation to see along the way.