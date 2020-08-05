By LIBBY KINDER
Sandy Bray, director of theatre at the esteemed Colorado Springs School, located in the Broadmoor neighborhood, has spent more than two decades dedicated to inspiring budding thespians to move out of their comfort zones, try something new, and “fly!”
Although she retired this summer, her legacy at CSS is a far-reaching inspiration to her students.
The 2020 CSS yearbook is dedicated to this favorite educator: “We dedicate this book to you for all your hard work, blood, sweat, tears, and love that have gone into this school. You will forever be missed!” Bray also was the 2020 recipient of the Mary Wicks Award at CSS, given by Upper School students (grades 9-12) to the faculty member who does the most for the student body.
Unfortunately the 2020 school year did not end as planned due to the pandemic and resulting school closures. The spring production of “Fiddler on the Roof” at CSS was canceled, but this did not deter Bray from making arrangements as “the show must go on!” The complete musical play — with live orchestra, full sets including lighting, costumes, singing and dancing — was performed on July 31 and Aug. 1. The performances took place for students’ family and friends on the outdoor terrace of the former estate house, Claremont, that is now a part of CSS. It was certainly a fitting tribute to Bray’s influential years at CSS.
Bray grew up in Abilene, Kan.; and headed to Colorado Springs in 1978 after graduating from Emporia State University. She spent the next 15 years freelancing as a “theatre artist,” coming to CSS in 1993.
“This school is unique in that we have a creative dramatics program as part of our curriculum,” Bray said. She made a brief detour to the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center, where she was also the Director of Theatre. While there she proudly spearheaded a $1.8 million renovation of the FAC auditorium.
By 2007, Bray was drawn back to CSS working with students from kindergarten through 12th grade. It delights her to see children she worked with in kindergarten being part of her productions now as seniors.
“I hope they know how to have fun … working hard. I hope that’s what they have learned from me … that they can’t wait for something to come to them. They have to bring something to the table and take that leap of faith and make it happen!”
Graduating senior Estin Novak, who starred in the leading role of Tevya in “Fiddler on the Roof,” notes the following about this dedicated and gifted educator: “Ms. Sandy Bray has helped me really grow as a person and helped me figure out who I am, ironically enough, by showing me how to be someone else.”