By WILLIAM J. DAGENDESH
When it comes to career choices, working with children and nature make an unbeatable combination for Cheyenne Mountain resident Renee Keele.
“I really like working with children and find so much joy taking children out in nature in the park,” Keele said of her job as a children’s program development coordinator at the Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center.
“I do many tasks, but this is the job I have done for years,” Keele said of her work.
Keele learned about the SVNC while completing a seasonal job with El Paso County at Fountain Creek Nature Center and during a family visit to Cheyenne Cañon Park. The SVNC serves as an introduction to the park and its array of waterfalls, rock formations, wildflowers and wildlife.
Keele found she was in her element here. “I started to volunteer with leading school programs at Starsmore and volunteered at Helen Hunt Falls Visitor Center,” said Keele, who later accepted a paid position with the facility.
Years later Keele found herself coordinating SVNC school programs and developing children’s programs. “I think that children instantly find that connection through the natural world and it is so therapeutic and calming. It’s everyone’s therapy during these hard times,” Keele said.
Like the children with whom she interacts, Keele also finds the natural world therapeutic. Finding an American Dipper in North Cheyenne Creek near the SVNC is her most memorable experience, she said.
“This unique bird is North America’s only aquatic song bird you will find diving under the cold mountain creeks searching for food. It’s even more fun spotting them with children and getting them to do the ‘Dipper Dance.’ These birds will bob on a rock waiting to dive again to feed on water insects,” Keele said.
For a time, Keele studied at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. She completed her last year of college at the University of Maine-Presque Isle where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Studies in 1987.
The following year she got her start as a program coordinator at the Francis Malcolm Science Center in Easton, Maine. After five years she relocated to Colorado Springs with her husband, then serving in the U.S. Air Force.
Keele wasted no time in planting roots in her new home state and immersed herself in several outdoor recreational pursuits. “My favorite pastimes are hiking, biking, gardening and sitting down at a local coffee shop reading about history or archaeology,” Keele said.