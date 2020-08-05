The first thing that comes to mind when I think about the Cheyenne Mountain area is, of course, the imposing and iconic Cheyenne Mountain itself.
But when I think beyond our extraordinarily beautiful physical surroundings, it's the people who live and work in our area that really make it special.
In this year's Cheyenne Mountain Guide, we've highlighted a selection of professionals, volunteers and residents who exemplify the spirit and beauty of our area.
This is our second-annual Cheyenne Mountain Guide, a special section produced by our Cheyenne Edition and Pikes Peak Newspaper team, celebrating the 80905 and 80906 ZIP codes and surrounding areas.
Enjoy these next few pages to learn more about just some of the people who make our corner of the Pikes Peak remarkable.
— Michelle Karas, editor