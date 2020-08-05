By WILLIAM J. DAGENDESH
Hailey Robe’s cheerful, upbeat personality is a beacon of light for Bear Creek Nature Center staff and visitors seeking positive change from the seemingly endless COVID-19 pandemic.
“I feel it is essential to be respectful and kind, and hope that makes an impact with people I meet,” said Robe whose professionalism is paramount in her job as a seasonal interpreter/summer camp assistant.
Prior to joining the team, Robe served as a BCNC volunteer from March to June 2019 before leaving Colorado Springs to attend college. She planned to move back during the summer until COVID-19 inspired an early March return. “I completed my college courses online, applied for the seasonal position at BCNC and was offered the job,” Robe said.
Robe’s job requires her to answer phone calls, register residents for programs, work on social media and advertising, and plan and/or lead summer camp programs. “One of the most important things we can do as people is to be kind to each other. I enjoy talking to people and getting to know them, and I have lots of opportunities to do that at BCNC.” Robe said.
The Kansas City, Mo.-born-and-raised Robe said she and her family fell in love with Colorado while visiting Manitou Springs in 2010. They relocated to Colorado Springs three months later with Robe graduating from Falcon High School in 2017.
After earning an associate’s degree from Pikes Peak Community College, Robe in 2019 transferred to the University of Colorado at Boulder. She plans to return there this fall and graduate with an environmental studies degree in 2021. Robe also participated in a work-study program with the Arikaree Environmental Lab, a part of the Institute of Arctic and Alpine Research at CU Boulder.
Although Robe enjoys many aspects of her job, she is especially proud of her interaction with the BCNC staff and community. “My coworkers and our volunteers are kind and inspiring, and I’ve had the opportunity to work with a lot of wonderful kids during our summer nature camps,” Robe said.
Such opportunities have produced numerous memories, including a near bear encounter. “My coworker and I were at the creek with 10 nature campers when a family upstream let us know a bear was headed our way. It was exciting because the bear rummaged through the campers’ backpacks and stole their snacks,” Robe said.
BCNC Director Mary Jo Lewis praised Robe’s professionalism: “Hailey’s been a welcome addition to our team and we’re lucky to have her for the summer.”
Robe lists hiking, camping, paddleboarding, hanging with family and friends and romping with her dogs as her favorite pastimes. She loves learning more than anything and she believes working at the BCNC is the perfect vehicle from which she can accomplish that. “I love that every day is different, and I have had some amazing experiences at BCNC,” Robe said.