By CHHUN SUN
chhun.sun@ pikespeaknewspapers.com
Grace Vining is in her happy place when she’s surrounded by warthogs, rhinos, guinea pigs, guineafowls and lemurs. The 26-year-old is an animal keeper at the Water’s Edge: Africa exhibit within Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.
She didn’t expect to land in this position but it doesn’t come as a complete surprise to Vining that she did, as she’s been around animals all her life.
Vining grew up on a farm in Mt. Vernon, Ohio. Her family tended horses, donkeys, sheep and parrots. In college, she studied environmental field biology and wildlife management. Later, she took a job helping to rehabilitate sick and injured animals with the Ohio wildlife department.
“It was fun and it was an interesting job,” she said. It was also challenging. Soon after, she started looking for something else to do and a friend who worked at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Powell, Ohio, suggested that she seek a position on the staff.
Years later, Vining has relocated to Colorado Springs and has worked her way up to animal keeper at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. And she loves it.
The zoo reopened to the public in June after a nearly three-month closure because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Vining and other employees are still adjusting to a new way of life (and work) but she enjoys every moment around the animals and visitors.
“We do a lot of interacting with guests,” she said. “Even with all the social distancing, we’re still able to do a lot of cool, defining moments — giving guests a really unique experience and bringing them up close to animals and giving them something that maybe they never had before.”
Colleagues like public relations and social media manager Rachel Wright appreciate Vining’s dedication.
“One thing that makes the keepers in Cheyenne Mountain Zoo so special is that they prioritize connecting animals with guests,” Wright said. “They look for opportunities for guests to make a connection with animals, and Grace is phenomenal at it. She’s super outgoing, really smart, really knowledgeable and just does a great job at making that connection with people.”