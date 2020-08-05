By LIBBY KINDER
Broadmoor Bluffs residents El Paso County Commissioner Stan VanderWerf, and his wife, Betsy, are a “power couple” in Colorado Springs. Their combined talents, enthusiasm and expertise contribute in exceptional ways to the good of the community. As Stan puts it: “It’s about giving and caring.”
Together the VanderWerfs are very supportive of a wide variety of nonprofit charities including the arts, the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC, and outreach charities benefiting those in need and at risk. Their support and involvement runs the gamut from financial contributions to volunteerism and fundraising. They are also very active at Chapel of Our Saviour Episcopal Church in the Broadmoor neighborhood. Their faith component, Stan explains, “is a piece of what makes a community healthy.”
Betsy, who has lived in the Broadmoor community since age 12, can be described as a volunteer extraordinaire. Along with supporting her family and church, Betsy’s long list of achievements includes being a board member of the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, steering committee member for the Feast Of St. Arnold beer festival benefiting the nonprofit WestSide CARES, longtime troop leader and new leader trainer for the Girl Scouts of Colorado, and Debutante Ball Committee Member. And this is just her short list!
Stan retired from the United States Air Force in 2011 after a career serving in Korea, Iraq, Germany, and at NORAD — Northern Command. He was an awardee of both a Bronze Star and Legion of Merit for his military service. Aside from being an elected member of the Board of El Paso County Commissioners, Stan supports the community in a multitude of ways. He is a member or liaison of 17 boards. Of particular interest to him during the pandemic has been piloting his 6-seater Piper Lance aircraft for Angel Flight to deliver emergency medical supplies in Colorado and Arizona. As the chairman of Pikes Peak Workforce Center, Stan has been instrumental in assisting unemployed workers with training and job placement.
As a county commissioner, Stan is one of five elected commissioners who serve as administrators and policy makers for county jurisdictions that are not municipalities. Examples of issues handled by the commissioners include land use, licensure and ordinance reviews, and most recently business variances resulting from the pandemic.